Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  FirstEnergy Corp.    FE

FIRSTENERGY CORP.

(FE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FirstEnergy : Fuse Installations Underway at West Penn Power to Enhance Service Reliability

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 11:17am EDT

GREENSBURG, Pa., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- West Penn Power, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), plans to install thousands of new fuses on its distribution lines during the next five years to reduce the number of customers affected by service interruptions caused by severe weather, tree contacts, equipment issues and other causes.

The work is part of West Penn Power's Long-Term Infrastructure Improvement Plan (LTIIP II), a $147 million initiative to accelerate capital investments through 2024 to help ensure continued electric service reliability for the company's 725,000 customers. Approximately $21 million of the initiative is expected to be spent on the fuse work.

In 2020, West Penn Power line workers and contractors expect to install between 6,000 and 7,500 new fuses on distribution poles and wires throughout its service area. Fuses are protective devices made of polymer that automatically open when a system irregularity is detected, protecting electrical equipment while limiting the scope of an outage to a smaller section of the distribution line. Use of fuses means fewer customers are impacted by outages caused by trees, vehicle accidents or equipment issues.  

"Our eventual goal is to install enough new fuses to separate distribution lines into smaller blocks of 30 to 35 customers," said John Rea, West Penn Power regional president. "Some longer circuits may be equipped with several hundred fuses, limiting the number of customers affected by an outage."

It typically takes a two-person crew about an hour to install a new fuse. Using personal protective equipment and rubber goods to cover energized facilities, crews can often safely accomplish the work without having to schedule a planned outage that interrupts service to customers.

In 2020, fuse installations will occur in numerous locations across West Penn Power's service area, including work on:

  • 23 circuits in Allegheny County
  • 10 circuits in Armstrong County
  • 21 circuits in Butler County
  • 29 circuits in Centre County
  • 16 circuits in Elk County
  • 30 circuits in Fayette County
  • 22 circuits in Franklin County
  • 11 circuits in Greene County
  • 30 circuits in Washington County
  • 64 circuits in Westmoreland County

The LTIIP II fuse installation projects are a continuation of similar work completed during the company's initial 2016-2020 LTIIP.  As a result of fuse installation projects implemented during that time, the average number of West Penn Power customers impacted per power outage decreased by more than 10 percent.

West Penn Power serves approximately 725,000 customers within 10,400 square miles of central and southwestern Pennsylvania. Follow West Penn Power on Twitter @W_Penn_Power and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/WestPennPower.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Visit FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

Editor's Note: Photos of West Penn Power crews installing the fuses are available for download on Flickr

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fuse-installations-underway-at-west-penn-power-to-enhance-service-reliability-301126646.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FIRSTENERGY CORP.
11:17aFIRSTENERGY : Fuse Installations Underway at West Penn Power to Enhance Service ..
PR
08/31FIRSTENERGY : JCP&L Donates More Than 83,000 Pounds of Food to Local Food Banks ..
AQ
08/28FIRSTENERGY : JCP&L Donates More Than 83,000 Pounds of Food to Local Food Banks ..
PR
08/27FIRSTENERGY : had big stake in tainted nuclear plant bailout
AQ
08/26FIRSTENERGY : ROSEN, A LONGSTANDING AND TRUSTED FIRM, Reminds FirstEnergy Corp. ..
PR
08/26FIRSTENERGY : Utility Crews Mobilize to Assist Hurricane Laura Power Restoration..
PR
08/26FIRSTENERGY : Foundation Grants $27,000 to Western Reserve Land Conservancy to S..
PR
08/26FE INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the De..
BU
08/24FIRSTENERGY : Penelec Installing New Automated TripSaver Devices to Help Reduce ..
PR
08/22FIRSTENERGY : Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against ..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group