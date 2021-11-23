Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FirstEnergy Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FE   US3379321074

FIRSTENERGY CORP.

(FE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FirstEnergy : Home for the holidays? Here's how you can save energy

11/23/2021 | 03:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The holidays are a time for celebration and reconnection with family and friends. But having everyone home for the holidays also means utility bills may increase as hard-earned time off combines with home office activity.

As energy costs are expected to rise this winter, FirstEnergy wants to help customers save energy and money. Whether it's a home office, video game consoles, or HVAC systems, here are five simple ways customers can reduce their usage while everyone is home for the holidays.

1. Turn off your video game console when it is not in use. Most game consoles use as much energy in the "idle" mode as in the "active" or "game on" mode. The annual electricity usage for a video game console that is always turned on is nearly 10 times as much as a console that is turned off when not in use.

2. To save battery life on your smart phone, be sure to properly close applications that you are not using. Most smart phones have settings to allow you to choose which "apps" to put in a "sleep mode" if you don't want to close them.

3. If you are not going to use your personal computer for more than 20 minutes, turn off your monitor. If you are not going to use your computer for more than 2 hours, turn off your monitor and CPU. It takes a lot more energy to have your computer running than the energy it takes to start it.

4. For holiday lighting, consider using LED lights. Not only will LED lights reduce electric use by more than 90 percent compared to traditional incandescent holiday light bulbs, but they will also last more than 25,000 hours.

5. Set the heating thermostat as low as comfort permits. For instance, each degree above 68°F can add 3 percent to the amount of energy needed for heating. If you have a heat pump, make sure that the thermostat is designed to operate the heat pump efficiently when raising the temperature after it has been lowered.

Visit the Edison Electric Institute's "100 Ways to Save" for more energy-saving tips.

A complete list of FirstEnergy's energy efficiency offerings can be found at www.firstenergycorp.com/save_energy.

For assistance resources available to help with high winter bills, customers may visit www.firstenergycorp.com/billassist.

&nbsp;

CONTACT: Will Singer, 330-384-5657

Disclaimer

FirstEnergy Corporation published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 20:39:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FIRSTENERGY CORP.
03:40pFIRSTENERGY : Home for the holidays? Here's how you can save energy
PU
08:33aFirstEnergy Corp - West Penn Power Completes Inspections and Maintenance to Enhance Ele..
AQ
08:33aFirstEnergy Corp. - Met-Ed Completes Inspections and Maintenance to Enhance Electric Se..
AQ
08:32aFirstEnergy Corp - Penelec Completes Inspections and Maintenance to Enhance Electric Se..
AQ
08:32aFirstEnergy Corp. - JCP&L Prepares System, Equipment for Winter Weather
AQ
11/22JCP&L Prepares System, Equipment for Winter Weather
PR
11/22Penn Power Completes Inspections and Maintenance to Help Enhance Service Reliability fo..
PR
11/22FirstEnergy's Ohio Utilities Complete Inspections and Maintenance to Help Enhance Servi..
PR
11/22Met-Ed Completes Inspections and Maintenance to Enhance Electric Service Reliability Th..
PR
11/22West Penn Power Completes Inspections and Maintenance to Enhance Electric Service Relia..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRSTENERGY CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 324 M - -
Net income 2021 1 195 M - -
Net Debt 2021 23 399 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
Yield 2021 4,03%
Capitalization 21 085 M 21 085 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,93x
EV / Sales 2022 3,88x
Nbr of Employees 12 153
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart FIRSTENERGY CORP.
Duration : Period :
FirstEnergy Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRSTENERGY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 38,73 $
Average target price 42,47 $
Spread / Average Target 9,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven E. Strah President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
K. Jon Taylor Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald T. Misheff Non-Executive Chairman
Bennett L. Gaines Chief Information Officer & SVP-Corporate Services
Antonio Fernández Vice President, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRSTENERGY CORP.25.87%21 085
NEXTERA ENERGY13.23%171 412
ENEL S.P.A.-16.00%79 564
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.49%77 127
IBERDROLA, S.A.-14.32%69 723
SOUTHERN COMPANY2.75%66 895