FirstEnergy Pennsylvania Utilities Launch Request for Long-Term Solar PPA

10/17/2022 | 10:10am EDT
READING, Pa., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is issuing a Request for Proposal (RFP) to enter into long-term solar power purchase agreements (PPAs) on behalf of four FirstEnergy Pennsylvania utilities – Pennsylvania Power Company (Penn Power), Pennsylvania Electric Company (Penelec), Metropolitan Edison Company (Met-Ed) and West Penn Power Company (West Penn).

The RFP process will be conducted by a consulting firm, The Brattle Group, and will take place this fall, with qualifying applications due by Nov. 7, 2022, and bids due by Dec. 5, 2022. The utilities are seeking proposals to procure up to 20 megawatts (MWs) of solar capacity for long-term renewable energy and associated solar photovoltaic alternative energy credits (SPAECs) from new and in-development solar projects that are classifiable as Tier 1 solar alternative Energy Systems under Pennsylvania's Alternative Energy Portfolio Standards Act.

Further information regarding the SPAEC RFP is available on FirstEnergy's website at http://www.firstenergycorp.com/upp/pa/rec_procurements/SolarPPA2022.html.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/firstenergy-pennsylvania-utilities-launch-request-for-long-term-solar-ppa-301650875.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.


© PRNewswire 2022
