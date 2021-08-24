Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FirstEnergy Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FE   US3379321074

FIRSTENERGY CORP.

(FE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FirstEnergy : Potomac Edison Completes Reliability Project in West Virginia

08/24/2021 | 02:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WILLIAMSPORT, Md., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Potomac Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), has completed an upgrade to the electrical system serving Grant County, West Virginia, that will enhance service reliability for more than 2,100 customers.

The work involved splitting a 286-mile circuit of power lines that deliver electricity from a substation to customers in the Maysville area into two smaller circuits. The circuit was previously the largest by mileage within FirstEnergy. With the split, one 175-mile circuit now serves approximately 1,240 customers in Maysville, Scherr and Greenland, and the other 112-mile circuit serves approximately 900 customers in Arthur and Lahmansville.

With two smaller circuits, Potomac Edison will be able to manage demand more efficiently and limit the number of customers impacted by outages, particularly those caused by severe weather.

In addition, the circuits are connected by new electrical equipment called automated reclosers that will automatically switch customers to an adjacent power source in the event of certain outages. By tying customers to a second source of power, Potomac Edison will be able to further enhance reliability and minimize the frequency and duration of service interruptions that customers experience. This is the first time Potomac Edison has completed an automation project of this kind in West Virginia.

"The strategic investment in our system will generate meaningful benefits for customers in Grant County by reducing the impact of outages caused by severe weather events and enhancing our service restoration capabilities in the area," said James A. Sears, Jr., vice president of Potomac Edison.

Overall, the $1.4 million project included the installation of three automated reclosers, new line regulators for voltage support, and line construction and replacement in various places along the two circuits. The work began last year and was completed in late July.

Potomac Edison serves about 275,000 customers in Maryland and about 151,000 customers in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, including all or parts of Berkeley, Grant, Hardy, Hampshire, Jefferson, Mineral and Morgan counties. Follow Potomac Edison at www.potomacedison.com, on Twitter @PotomacEdison, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PotomacEdison.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/potomac-edison-completes-reliability-project-in-west-virginia-301361945.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about FIRSTENERGY CORP.
02:18pFIRSTENERGY : Potomac Edison Completes Reliability Project in West Virginia
PR
01:43pFIRSTENERGY : Construction Underway on New Penn Power Substation in Lawrence Cou..
PR
08/19FIRSTENERGY : Morgan Stanley Adjusts FirstEnergy's Price Target to $48 From $46,..
MT
08/16FIRSTENERGY : Partners with Indians to Host Electrical Safety Demo at the King K..
PU
08/16FIRSTENERGY : Places High School Interns at Call Center
PU
08/11FirstEnergy Reportedly Seeks to Sell 20% Transmission Stake for $2.5 Billion
CI
08/11MARKET CHATTER : FirstEnergy Seeks Sale of 20% Stake in Transmission Business
MT
08/05FIRSTENERGY CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/04FIRSTENERGY : Agreement shows Ohio utility paid regulator for future help
AQ
08/04FIRSTENERGY CORP. : - JCP&L Line Replacement Enhances Service Reliability for Ba..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRSTENERGY CORP.
More recommendations