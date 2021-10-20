FirstEnergy : West Virginia Utilities Encourage Customers to Arrange Payment Plans and Apply for Bill Assistance Programs

Fairmont, WV - West Virginia residential customers of Mon Power and Potomac Edison, subsidiaries of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), who are having difficulty making ends meet are encouraged to contact their utility now to enroll in payment plans or to receive referrals for bill assistance programs. Establishing an affordable payment arrangement or obtaining assistance can help keep balances manageable now that shut-offs for nonpayment have resumed.

"The pandemic has greatly increased financial hardships among our West Virginia customers," said Jim Meyers, president of West Virginia operations for FirstEnergy. "Customers who have lost income during this crisis and who are behind on their utility bills may be eligible for assistance that was unavailable to them before."

Programs customers may be eligible to participate in include:

The Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP): Helps residential customers maintain electric service through cash grants for home heating bills and emergencies, including past-due bills and termination notices. To apply, obtain an application from your local Department of Health & Human Resources (DHHR) office, Community Action Agency or senior center, call 1-877-716-1212 or visit www.wvpath.org.

Emergency Assistance (EA) Program: The program is administered by WV DHHR and helps customers avoid termination of service for nonpayment by providing a payment directly to the utility company. To apply, call 1-877-716-1212 or visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx.

The Dollar Energy Fund (DEF): Helps customers avoid termination of service for nonpayment by providing a payment directly to the utility company. To find an agency and apply, visit www.hardshiptools.org/AgencyFinder.aspx.

2-1-1 Helpline: This nationwide resource and information helpline identifies locally available programs that may assist customers with utility bills or other needs. For more information dial 2-1-1, text your ZIP code to 898211 or visit the 2-1-1 website.

The WV Housing Development Fund provides payment assistance to help renters with utility bills, current or past-due rent and more through the Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program (MRAP). To apply for rental assistance or learn more about the upcoming WV Homeowners Rescue Program, visit www.wvhdf.com.



For a complete list of assistance programs for which customers may be eligible, including installment payment plans and budget billing, please visit www.firstenergycorp.com/billassist, or call customer service:

Mon Power 1-800-686-0022

Potomac Edison 1-800-686-0011

