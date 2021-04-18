Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FirstEnergy Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FE

FIRSTENERGY CORP.

(FE)
  Report
FirstEnergy : Celebrates Lineman Appreciation Day 2021

04/18/2021 | 07:59am EDT
On April 18 each year, the nation comes to together for National Lineman Appreciation Day, a day to show our utmost appreciation for the men and women who work 24/7/365 to keep the power flowing to homes and businesses. Join us in celebrating National Lineman Appreciation Day using #thankalineman on social media.

Today is National Lineman Appreciation Day, and we hope you'll join us in recognizing these talented and committed essential workers, who have been working through a uniquely challenging year to keep our customers safe and comfortable.

Nearly 2,500 line workers are employed at FirstEnergy's 10 electric utility companies in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia. Some have been with the company for decades or have strong family ties to the industry, while others are just starting their careers after completing the company's Power Systems Institute line worker training program.

Regardless of their backgrounds, our line workers have faced the coronavirus health emergency head on. Throughout the pandemic, they have been performing routine maintenance and reliability enhancement projects to keep the power flowing to our homes and businesses, while quickly adopting new health and safety procedures to protect our employees and the public every step of the way. And, when a storm blew through, they continued to answer the call, stepping away from their families for extended periods of time to restore service to customers.

As we move toward the light at the end of this tunnel, our workers are continuing to maintain a safe social distance. Under these unusually perilous circumstances, a wave or a thumbs up is fine recognition for a job well done.

We couldn't be prouder of the men and women who put their lives on the line and sacrifice valuable time away from their families to provide the safe and reliable power we depend on each day. Thank you!

Disclaimer

FirstEnergy Corporation published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2021 11:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
