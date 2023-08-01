Aug 1 (Reuters) - FirstEnergy Corp beat market estimates for second-quarter profit on Tuesday, as cost cuts and higher supply rates helped offset lower electricity demand due to unfavorable weather.

Analysts have flagged the reported quarter to be likely a fairly weak one across the industry due to mild weather and interest expense pressure.

But the company said cost-control measures and rate base growth helped offset lower customer usage due to milder-than-expected weather in the quarter.

Overall, total distribution deliveries decreased 4.9% from a year ago but rate base increased 8.2%, or more than $700 million, from the second quarter of 2022.

Shares of the company were up 1.03% in extended trading.

For the third quarter, FirstEnergy sees earnings between $455 million and $515 million, or 80 cents to 90 cents per share, below estimates of 91 cents per share.

The Akron, Ohio-based company's adjusted earnings was 47 cents per share for the three months ended June 30, compared to estimates of 45 cents, according to Refinitiv data.

Peer DTE Energy Co beat profit estimates last week as lower costs and higher gas demand outweighed the drag from the electric unit.

Brian Tierney, who took charge as CEO on June 1, said, "FirstEnergy is focused on driving sustainable growth through capital investments."

Tierney is FirstEnergy's first permanent CEO since Steven Strah announced his retirement in September last year after steering the company through bribery charges that were later settled in July 2021. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru)