  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FirstEnergy Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FE   US3379321074

FIRSTENERGY CORP.

(FE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:25:13 2023-01-11 am EST
42.75 USD   +0.36%
10:01aFirstEnergy to Webcast Fourth Quarter Earnings Teleconference
PR
2022FirstEnergy and PJM Ask Customers to Conserve Electricity
AQ
2022FirstEnergy and PJM Ask Customers to Conserve Electricity
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

FirstEnergy to Webcast Fourth Quarter Earnings Teleconference

01/11/2023 | 10:01am EST
AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 after markets close on Monday, February 13. These results will be discussed by FirstEnergy management during a conference call with financial analysts at 11 a.m. EST on Tuesday, February 14. A question-and-answer session will follow.   

Investors, customers and other interested parties are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call and view presentation slides via FirstEnergy's Investor Information website, www.firstenergycorp.com/ir. The webcast and presentation will be available for replay on the site for up to one year. 

The company plans to post its fourth quarter presentation and supporting materials to the investor section of the website after markets close on February 13. 

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/firstenergy-to-webcast-fourth-quarter-earnings-teleconference-301719188.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.


© PRNewswire 2023
