Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FirstEnergy Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FE   US3379321074

FIRSTENERGY CORP.

(FE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/03 02:22:51 pm EDT
43.22 USD   +0.64%
01:57pWest Penn Power's 2022 Tree-Trimming Program Underway to Enhance Service Reliability
PR
01:56pToledo Edison Invests $5.5 Million in Tree-Trimming Work to Help Minimize Impact of Severe Weather
PR
01:54pThe Illuminating Company Invests $16.5 Million in Tree Trimming Efforts to Reinforce Electric System During Severe Weather
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JCP&L's 2022 Tree-Trimming Program Underway to Enhance Service Reliability

05/03/2022 | 01:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Work includes trimming along more than 3,400 miles of power lines

MORRISTOWN, N.J., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), is trimming trees across its 13-county service territory as part of its ongoing efforts to help enhance electric service reliability. This year's $40 million program will help keep power flowing to customers by helping to reduce tree-related outages, such as those that can occur during severe weather.  

Completed on a four-year cycle, JCP&L's tree-trimming program includes inspecting vegetation near power lines to ensure trees are pruned in a manner that helps preserve the health of the tree while maintaining proper clearances around electrical equipment. Tree trimming is conducted by certified forestry contractors under the company's direction.

Since January 1, contractors have trimmed trees along more than 700 miles of power lines, with an additional 2,700 miles expected to be completed by year end.

"Trees and branches falling on power lines and equipment are a leading cause of outages. Trimming trees near power lines is a year-round effort designed to minimize the impact of tree-related outages and restore power faster when they do occur," said James Fakult, president of FirstEnergy's New Jersey operations. "With hot weather and summer storms around the corner, this proactive work is one of the best steps we can take to help keep the lights on for our customers."

Crews are also continuing a multi-year effort to identify and remove deteriorated ash trees that have been affected by the Emerald Ash Borer. Nearly 20,000 dead and dying ash trees have been removed in JCP&L's service area, primarily in northern New Jersey, since the initiative began in 2017.

JCP&L will trim trees in the following counties and municipalities over the next two months:

  • BurlingtonChesterfield, North Hanover
  • EssexMillburn
  • HunterdonBethlehem, Califon, Clinton, Hampton, Lebanon, Readington, Tewksbury
  • MercerHamilton
  • MiddlesexEast Brunswick, Jamesburg, Old Bridge, Spotswood
  • MonmouthColts Neck, Deal, Eatontown, Freehold, Hazlet, Howell, Keyport, Lincroft, Little Silver, Long Branch, Monmouth Beach, Neptune, Ocean Twp., Oceanport, Red Bank, Sea Bright, Tinton Falls, Union Beach, Wall
  • MorrisBoonton, Butler, Chatham Borough, Chester, Denville, Dover, East Hanover, Florham Park, Hanover, Harding, Jefferson Twp., Long Hill, Mendham, Mine Hill, Montville, Morris Plains, Morris Twp., Morristown, Mountain Lakes, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Randolph, Rockaway, Victory Gardens, Wharton
  • OceanBrick, Plumsted
  • PassaicBloomingdale
  • SomersetBedminster, Bernards, Branchburg, Bridgewater, Far Hills, Warren
  • SussexAugusta, Branchville, Franklin, Lafayette, Montague, Newton, Sandyston, Stillwater, Walpack
  • UnionBerkeley Heights, Springfield, Summit
  • WarrenAlpha Borough, Greenwich, Lopatcong, Phillipsburg, Pohatcong, Washington

JCP&L works with municipalities to proactively inform them of vegetation management schedules. In addition, customers living in areas along company rights-of-way are notified prior to work being performed. To help further decrease tree-related outages, JCP&L's foresters are also working to educate residents who live near company equipment about the importance of properly maintaining trees on their own property.

JCP&L serves 1.1 million customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on Twitter @JCP_L, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JCPandL, or online at www.jcp-l.com

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter: @FirstEnergyCorp. 

Editor's Note: Photos of workers using bucket trucks to trim trees near FirstEnergy power lines are available for download on Flickr. A video explaining FirstEnergy's vegetation management techniques can also be found on YouTube.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jcpls-2022-tree-trimming-program-underway-to-enhance-service-reliability-301538806.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about FIRSTENERGY CORP.
01:57pWest Penn Power's 2022 Tree-Trimming Program Underway to Enhance Service Reliability
PR
01:56pToledo Edison Invests $5.5 Million in Tree-Trimming Work to Help Minimize Impact of Sev..
PR
01:54pThe Illuminating Company Invests $16.5 Million in Tree Trimming Efforts to Reinforce El..
PR
01:53pPotomac Edison's 2022 Tree-Trimming Program Underway
PR
01:51pOhio Edison Invests Nearly $22 Million in Tree Trimming Efforts to Reinforce Electric S..
PR
01:50pMon Power's 2022 Tree-Trimming Program Underway
PR
01:48pMet-Ed's 2022 Tree-Trimming Program Underway to Enhance Service Reliability
PR
01:46pJCP&L's 2022 Tree-Trimming Program Underway to Enhance Service Reliability
PR
01:41pPenelec's 2022 Tree-Trimming Program Underway to Enhance Reliability
PR
05/02FirstEnergy Foundation Donates $100,000 to Lunch Break in New Jersey
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRSTENERGY CORP.
More recommendations