  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  FirstEnergy Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FE   US3379321074

FIRSTENERGY CORP.

(FE)
  Report
03:39pm EDT 2023-03-26
39.17 USD   +3.76%
MEDIA ADVISORY: Updated Restoration Numbers for FirstEnergy Customers

03/26/2023 | 03:39pm EDT
AKRON, Ohio, March 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) utilities continue restoration efforts for customers affected by yesterday's wind storm.

An earlier news release reflected the number of customers restored at each FirstEnergy electric company rather than those that remain without power. Corrected information as of 3:00 p.m. follows:

  • The Illuminating Company: Approximately 78,500 customers in northeast Ohio lost power due to the storm, and 20,900 customers remain without service. Service is expected to be restored to the majority of customers by 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 28.
  • Ohio Edison: Approximately 152,900 customers in northern and central Ohio lost power due to the storm, and 53,300 remain without service. Service is expected to be restored to the majority of customers by 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 29.
  • Penn Power: Approximately 54,900 customers in western Pennsylvania lost power due to the storm, and 13,000 remain without service. Service is expected to be restored to the majority of customers by 11 p.m. Tuesday, March 28.
  • Penelec: Approximately 52,400 customers in northern and central Pennsylvania lost power due to the storm, and 14,200 remain without service. Service is expected to be restored to the majority of customers by 11 p.m. Tuesday, March 28.
  • West Penn Power: Approximately 52,600 customers in western Pennsylvania lost power due to the storm, and 7,900 remain without service. The majority of West Penn Power customers are expected to have service restored by 11 p.m. on Monday, March 27. Customers in the hardest hit area of Butler County are expected to have service restored by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28.
  • Mon Power: Approximately 46,500 customers in West Virginia lost power due to the storm, and 13,900 remain without service. The majority of customers are expected to have power restored by 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 28.

Customers who are without power can call 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877) or text OUT to 544487 to report their outage or click the "Report Outage" link on www.firstenergycorp.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-advisory-updated-restoration-numbers-for-firstenergy-customers-301781598.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.


© PRNewswire 2023
