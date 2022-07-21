Log in
    FE   US3379321074

FIRSTENERGY CORP.

(FE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:52 2022-07-21 pm EDT
37.77 USD   +0.20%
Met-Ed Working to Upgrade Electric System in York County

07/21/2022 | 03:38pm EDT
Project designed to enhance service reliability for about 900 rural customers

READING, Pa., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Met-Ed, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), is upgrading its distribution system in York County, Pennsylvania, to help prevent or minimize the length of service disruptions, particularly during severe weather. The work includes creating a "tie" point between two power lines and installing a remote-control switch that can communicate real-time conditions on the local power network to system operators and allow them to temporarily switch customers from one line to the other to keep the lights on when utility workers must make repairs.

The upgrades are part of Met-Ed's Long Term Infrastructure Improvement Plan, a $153 million initiative to accelerate capital investments to the company's electric distribution system over five years to help ensure continued electric service reliability for customers.

"Part of our service territory in southeastern York County near the Susquehanna River is rugged and densely wooded, increasing the potential for tree-related outages," said Scott Wyman, president of FirstEnergy's Pennsylvania Operations. "The work we are doing will provide an alternative power source to feed nearly 900 customers in the New Bridgeville and Brogue areas, benefitting them by shortening the duration of service interruptions while crews work to restore power following an outage."

Scheduled to begin later this year, the project involves reconstructing a two-mile section of power line and installing a new switch enabled with supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) technology to create a common tie point between two lines in Chanceford Township, one running from New Bridgeville Road to Gipe Road, and the second from Lucky Road to Gipe Road. 

The tie line will utilize SCADA to convey real-time information on current voltage and electric conditions to distribution system operators. Operators can control the SCADA switch remotely from their control center to quickly transfer customers from one circuit to the other when necessary.

Met-Ed plans to install more automated devices on the local power network in the next several years to take advantage of the SCADA switch's smart capability, which allows it to sense conditions on the system and operate automatically.

Met-Ed serves approximately 580,000 customers within 3,300 square miles of eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania. Follow Met-Ed on Twitter @Met Ed and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MetEdElectric.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

Editor's Note: A photo of line workers replacing a utility pole and cross arms is available on Flickr.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/met-ed-working-to-upgrade-electric-system-in-york-county-301591322.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.


© PRNewswire 2022
