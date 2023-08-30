Projects mark pivotal step in diversifying region's energy supply

FAIRMONT, W.Va., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mon Power and Potomac Edison, subsidiaries of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), have received approval from the West Virginia Public Service Commission (PSC) to construct three solar projects in West Virginia that will create the opportunity to purchase renewable energy and achieve sustainability goals.

The construction phase follows the PSC's Aug. 23 decision to approve the companies' request to complete three of five planned solar sites. Ultimately, the five sites will collectively generate 50 megawatts of renewable energy. One megawatt of solar energy powers a national average of 173 homes, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association.

The PSC previously granted initial approval for the construction pending final approval once the companies had subscribed enough industrial, commercial and residential customers to use approximately 85% of the renewable energy produced by the sites. The three sites planned in Monongalia, Marion and Berkeley counties have met this requirement. The companies plan to seek approval from the PSC to build the additional two solar sites once customers subscribe to the energy they will produce.

"Mon Power and Potomac Edison are committed to the environment and enhancing reliability for customers by bolstering and diversifying the region's energy mix," said Jim Myers, president of FirstEnergy's West Virginia operations. "Renewable energy is a large economic driver in attracting new industry to West Virginia so it is important to have this voluntary option available to customers."

The companies recently cleared brush, leveled the ground and installed roads and fences to prepare the initial site for solar panel installation in the near future.

The Commission also approved the construction surcharge requested by the companies, which is about a third of the amount originally proposed. Beginning in 2024, the average residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month will pay an additional 14 cents each month. The companies anticipate the surcharge will remain the same for 2025 and is expected to reduce to 11 cents per month in 2026. All Mon Power and Potomac Edison residential customers will pay the surcharge for the construction of the three sites.

To subscribe or find out more about the solar program, Mon Power and Potomac Edison customers in West Virginia can submit their information through the website at www.firstenergycorp.com/WVSolar or by calling 1-800-505-7283.

Mon Power serves about 395,000 customers in 34 West Virginia counties. Follow Mon Power at mon-power.com, on Twitter @MonPowerWV, and on Facebook at facebook.com/MonPowerWV.

Potomac Edison serves about 151,000 customers in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. Follow Potomac Edison at potomacedison.com, on Twitter @PotomacEdison, and on Facebook at facebook.com/PotomacEdison.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mon-power-and-potomac-edison-receive-approval-to-construct-three-solar-energy-sites-in-west-virginia-301914048.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.