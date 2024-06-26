FirstEnergy's efforts to promote diversity and mental wellbeing highlighted

AKRON, Ohio, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) has been named to three America's Greatest Workplaces lists by Newsweek and data research firm Plant-A Insights, including America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024, the inaugural America's Greatest Workplaces for Mental Wellbeing 2024 and their flagship America's Greatest Workplaces 2024.

Christine L. Walker, FirstEnergy's Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer and Corporate Services: "A company is only as successful as the people who work there, and we are proud to have one of America's greatest workforces. FirstEnergy is thankful that Newsweek and Plant-A Insights have recognized not just our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, which is one of our core values, but the importance we place on health and wellness and work/life programs as part of our Total Rewards package. We are honored to be one of the greatest places to work, and it's our team members that help make our communities great places to live, work and raise a family."

Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces 2024 list is based on a formula that combines more than 1.5 million reviews from more than 250,000 employees with data on categories including:

Proactive management of a diverse workforce

Sustainability and awareness

Compensation and benefits

Training and career progression

Work/life balance and overall work environment

Company image and corporate culture

Desk research on more than 35 key performance indicators (KPIs), along with media monitoring and thorough validation by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights' research teams, also factored into the final score.

Interviews with HR professionals, an anonymous online survey and a thorough examination of publicly available data were used to determine America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024. A similar approach, including the analysis of KPIs related to the range of corporate mental health programs and social media ratings of work/life balance, was used to develop the first-ever America's Greatest Workplaces for Mental Wellbeing list.

FirstEnergy received the maximum score of five stars on both the America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024 and America's Greatest Workplaces for Mental Wellbeing 2024 rankings.

Nancy Cooper, Newsweek's Global Editor in Chief: "Mental well-being is an increasingly important concern for U.S. workers, which means it's increasingly important for U.S. employers as well. And diversity remains a crucial factor as people look for an employer or business partner. Newsweek and Plant-A Insights are proud to highlight the companies that are making a positive difference in the mental wellness of their workers and are committed to offering a diverse and inclusive work environment."

To learn more about FirstEnergy's Values & Culture and Total Rewards program, visit https://www.firstenergycorp.com/careers/why_firstenergy.html.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on X, formerly known as Twitter, @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

