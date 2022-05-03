Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FirstEnergy Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FE   US3379321074

FIRSTENERGY CORP.

(FE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/03 02:23:24 pm EDT
43.21 USD   +0.62%
01:57pWest Penn Power's 2022 Tree-Trimming Program Underway to Enhance Service Reliability
PR
01:56pToledo Edison Invests $5.5 Million in Tree-Trimming Work to Help Minimize Impact of Severe Weather
PR
01:54pThe Illuminating Company Invests $16.5 Million in Tree Trimming Efforts to Reinforce Electric System During Severe Weather
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Penn Power Invests $9 Million in Tree-Trimming Work to Help Minimize Impact of Severe Weather

05/03/2022 | 01:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Work includes trimming trees along 1,120 miles of power lines in 2022

NEW CASTLE, Pa., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Penn Power, a FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) electric company, is conducting tree trimming and other vegetation management work in communities across its western Pennsylvania service area to help enhance service reliability for customers. This year's $9 million tree-trimming program will help keep power flowing to customers by helping to prevent tree-related outages, such as those that can occur during the spring and summer storm season.

Since the beginning of the year, contractors have trimmed trees along more than 250 miles of power lines across Penn Power's service area. The program remains on track to complete an additional 800 miles of tree-trimming work by the end of the year. Similar work is performed annually by FirstEnergy transmission companies along high-voltage power lines in the company's service territory.

Tree trimming is done on a four-year cycle. The program includes inspecting vegetation near the lines to ensure the trees are pruned in a manner that helps preserve the health of the tree while also maintaining safety near electric facilities. Trees that present a danger or are diseased may be removed.

"Trees are a leading cause of power outages, and we complete proactive tree-trimming work each year to help prevent tree-related outages during severe weather," said Scott Wyman, president of FirstEnergy's Pennsylvania operations. "This work, paired with the vast upgrades we're making to our local power system, undoubtedly helps minimize the impact of weather-related outages to keep power flowing safely and reliably to customers."

As part of its notification process, Penn Power works with municipalities to inform them of tree-trimming schedules. In addition, customers living in areas along company rights-of-way are notified prior to vegetation management work being done. 

The vegetation management work is conducted by certified forestry experts under the company's direction, including Asplundh Tree Expert Company, Davey Tree Expert Company, Nelson Tree Service Inc., Penn Line Service, Townsend Tree Service and Wright Tree Service.

In the air, helicopters equipped with aerial saws will trim trees beginning in April to maintain proper clearances along hard-to-access transmission and distribution corridors throughout Penn Power's service area. The aerial saw is typically deployed along transmission and distribution lines in areas that may be environmentally sensitive or inaccessible to bucket trucks and other vehicles. This method typically covers more area in a day than a ground crew might complete in a week. The saw also eliminates the risk of injury to workers using bucket trucks or climbing trees to cut limbs near high voltage equipment.

Penn Power is a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. and serves more than 160,000 customers in all or parts of Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Crawford, Lawrence, and Mercer counties in western Pennsylvania. Follow Penn Power on Twitter @Penn_Power, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennPower and online at www.pennpower.com.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York.  The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

Editor's Note: Photos of utility personnel trimming trees near FirstEnergy power lines are available for download on Flickr. A video explaining FirstEnergy's vegetation management techniques can also be found on YouTube.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penn-power-invests-9-million-in-tree-trimming-work-to-help-minimize-impact-of-severe-weather-301538827.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about FIRSTENERGY CORP.
01:57pWest Penn Power's 2022 Tree-Trimming Program Underway to Enhance Service Reliability
PR
01:56pToledo Edison Invests $5.5 Million in Tree-Trimming Work to Help Minimize Impact of Sev..
PR
01:54pThe Illuminating Company Invests $16.5 Million in Tree Trimming Efforts to Reinforce El..
PR
01:53pPotomac Edison's 2022 Tree-Trimming Program Underway
PR
01:51pOhio Edison Invests Nearly $22 Million in Tree Trimming Efforts to Reinforce Electric S..
PR
01:50pMon Power's 2022 Tree-Trimming Program Underway
PR
01:48pMet-Ed's 2022 Tree-Trimming Program Underway to Enhance Service Reliability
PR
01:46pJCP&L's 2022 Tree-Trimming Program Underway to Enhance Service Reliability
PR
01:41pPenelec's 2022 Tree-Trimming Program Underway to Enhance Reliability
PR
05/02FirstEnergy Foundation Donates $100,000 to Lunch Break in New Jersey
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRSTENERGY CORP.
More recommendations