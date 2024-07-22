Met-Ed project will help prevent or minimize outages for more than 24,000 customers

READING, Pa., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Pennsylvania Electric Company (FE PA), a FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) subsidiary doing business in eastern Pennsylvania as Met-Ed, is installing smart, automated equipment on neighborhood power lines serving 24,160 York and Adams County customers to help prevent lengthy service interruptions, particularly during severe weather.

John Hawkins, FirstEnergy's President, Pennsylvania: "These upgrades to our energy delivery system will help prevent or minimize the impact of power outages for our Met-Ed customers in numerous communities across York and Adams counties. This important work is part of our Long-Term Infrastructure Improvement Plan (LTIIP) II, a $153 million initiative to accelerate investments in our Met-Ed system over five years to help ensure continued reliable electric service for our customers."

The work includes installing 53 automated switching devices enabled with supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) technology at key spots on overhead power lines. SCADA-controlled devices convey real-time information about voltage and electric conditions to distribution system operators. The remote-control devices:

Work like a circuit breaker in a home that shuts off power when trouble occurs.

Are safer and more efficient because they can allow system operators to remotely isolate damage, limiting the total number of affected customers while restoring service to other customers without sending a truck and crew to investigate.

Can pinpoint the location of the electrical fault and help utility personnel better understand the cause of the outage to help speed restoration.

Communities that will benefit from the new automated switching devices include:

Adams County (4,760 customers) – Berwick Township , Hamilton Township and Menallen Township

(4,760 customers) – , and York County (19,400 customers) – Codorus Township , Dover , Heidelberg Township , Manchester Township , Manheim Township , North Codorus Township , Paradise Township, Penn Township , Shrewsbury Township , Springfield Township , West Manchester Township, York Township and York City

Watch a video that explains how smart grid technology works.

Some of the new devices are already in service, and the remainder of the equipment is expected to be installed and operational later this year.

This work is part of Energize365, a multi-year grid evolution program that includes LTIIP II and is focused on transmission and distribution investments that will deliver the power FirstEnergy's customers depend on today while also meeting the challenges of tomorrow. With planned investments of $26 billion between 2024 and 2028, the program will create a smarter, more secure grid that will meet and exceed reliability targets and accommodate electric vehicles, the electrification of homes and businesses and clean energy sources.

Met-Ed serves approximately 592,000 customers within 3,300 square miles of eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania. Follow Met-Ed on X, formerly known as Twitter, @Met Ed and on Facebook at facebook.com/MetEdElectric.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Visit FirstEnergy online at firstenergycorp.com and follow FirstEnergy on X @FirstEnergyCorp.

Editor's Note: Photos of automated switching devices are available for download on Flickr.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-grid-enhancements-underway-on-electric-system-in-york-and-adams-counties-302202953.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.