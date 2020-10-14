Log in
FIRSTENERGY CORP.

(FE)
Utilities Down Amid Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup

10/14/2020

Shares of power producers fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors sought out defensive sectors less sensitive to the progress of economic-stimulus bill negotiations.

Federal prosecutors have subpoenaed Energy Harbor, a former unit of Ohio utility FirstEnergy, asking executives to turn over documents and communications as part of an investigation into whether anyone associated with the company understood that payments made by it were part of an alleged pay-to-play arrangement, rather than a legal lobbying effort. The investigation involves efforts by former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder to arrange a $1.5 billion bailout for troubled nuclear plants owned by Energy Harbor. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-20 1739ET


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 296 M - -
Net income 2020 1 140 M - -
Net Debt 2020 22 324 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
Yield 2020 4,99%
Capitalization 16 973 M 16 973 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,48x
EV / Sales 2021 3,46x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 38,54 $
Last Close Price 31,31 $
Spread / Highest target 43,7%
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles E. Jones Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven E. Strah President
Donald T. Misheff Chairman
K. Jon Taylor Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Bennett L. Gaines Chief Information Officer & SVP-Corporate Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRSTENERGY CORP.-35.58%16 946
NEXTERA ENERGY24.49%149 671
ENEL S.P.A.9.05%91 747
IBERDROLA, S.A.21.41%79 644
ORSTED A/S48.98%69 548
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-0.48%69 171
