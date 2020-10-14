Utilities Down Amid Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors sought out defensive sectors less sensitive to the progress of economic-stimulus bill negotiations.

Federal prosecutors have subpoenaed Energy Harbor, a former unit of Ohio utility FirstEnergy, asking executives to turn over documents and communications as part of an investigation into whether anyone associated with the company understood that payments made by it were part of an alleged pay-to-play arrangement, rather than a legal lobbying effort. The investigation involves efforts by former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder to arrange a $1.5 billion bailout for troubled nuclear plants owned by Energy Harbor.

