Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FirstEnergy Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FE   US3379321074

FIRSTENERGY CORP.

(FE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:20 2022-07-25 am EDT
38.30 USD   -0.05%
09:11aWest Penn Power Adds New Line and Substation Employees from Power Systems Institute Training Program
PR
09:11aToledo Edison Adds New Line and Substation Workers from Power Systems Institute Training Programs
PR
09:11aThe Illuminating Company Adds New Line and Substation Employees from Power Systems Institute Training Program
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

West Penn Power Adds New Line and Substation Employees from Power Systems Institute Training Program

07/25/2022 | 09:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GREENSBURG, Pa., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Penn Power, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), has hired 17 graduates of Power Systems Institute (PSI), the company's award-winning, two-year educational program that helps prepare the next generation of line and substation workers for FirstEnergy's 10 electric utility companies.

The new employees include 11 lineworkers who are recent graduates of the PSI training partnership established with Westmoreland County Community College in Youngwood, Pennsylvania, in 2012. In addition, six new substation electricians graduated from Pennsylvania Highlands Community College in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

"The PSI program continues to produce well-trained, highly skilled employees to provide safe, reliable electric service for our customers," said Scott Wyman, president of Pennsylvania Operations. "The new graduates will work shoulder-to-shoulder with our veteran line workers and substation personnel and fill key jobs as current employees retire."

The new West Penn Power lines employees listed by work locations and hometowns are:

  • Charleroi Service Center – Jacob Huber, Ruffsdale
  • Boyce Service Center – Colin Patton, Pittsburgh
  • Butler Service Center – Luke Wilson, Harmony
  • Clarion Service Center – Seth Dunkle, Sigel
  • Jeannette Service Center – Salvatore Pomponi, Greensburgh; Tara Swiklinski, Natrona
  • Jefferson Service Center – Jonathan Sims, Jeanette
  • Pleasant Valley Service Center – Trevor Mason, Mt. Pleasant
  • Washington Service Center – Zach Andoga, McKees Rocks
  • Waynesboro Service Center – Kevin Carbaugh, Chambersburg; Benjamin Koser, Shippensburg

The new West Penn Power substation employees listed by work locations and hometowns are:

  • Arnold Service Center – Eric Hyland, Export
  • Butler Service Center – Phillip Grainger, Hudson, Ohio
  • Jeannette Service Center – Eric Eckman, Dayton; Hunter Miller, Fenelton
  • Jefferson Service Center – David Sylvia, Apollo
  • Pleasant Valley Service Center – Lee Newcomer, Mount Pleasant

The PSI curriculum for line employees requires two and a half days each week spent at Westmoreland County Community College completing academic course work, with the remainder of the week spent at a West Penn Power training facility in Jeanette, Pennsylvania. The PSI curriculum for substation employees requires a half week spent at Pennsylvania Highlands completing academic course work, with the rest of the week spent at a FirstEnergy training facility in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. All students focus on safe work practices and procedures in the electrical environment. The graduates earned an associate of applied science degree in Electric Utility Technology.

Since the program was developed in 2000, FirstEnergy has hired more than 2,400 line workers and substation personnel who completed PSI programs in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey and West Virginia.

For information about how to enroll in the PSI program, call 1-800-829-6801, or visit www.firstenergycorp.com/psi.

West Penn Power serves approximately 725,000 customers in 24 counties within central and southwestern Pennsylvania. Follow West Penn Power on Twitter @W_Penn_Power and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/WestPennPower.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

Editor's Note:  Photos of FirstEnergy's Power Systems Institute training program are available for download on Flickr.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/west-penn-power-adds-new-line-and-substation-employees-from-power-systems-institute-training-program-301592419.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about FIRSTENERGY CORP.
09:11aWest Penn Power Adds New Line and Substation Employees from Power Systems Institute Tra..
PR
09:11aToledo Edison Adds New Line and Substation Workers from Power Systems Institute Trainin..
PR
09:11aThe Illuminating Company Adds New Line and Substation Employees from Power Systems Inst..
PR
09:11aPotomac Edison Adds New Line and Substation Employees from Power Systems Institute Trai..
PR
09:11aPenelec Adds New Line and Substation Employees from Power Systems Institute Training Pr..
PR
09:11aOhio Edison, Penn Power Add New Line and Substation Workers from Power Systems Institut..
PR
09:11aMon Power Adds New Line and Substation Employees from Power Systems Institute Training ..
PR
09:11aMet-Ed Adds New Line and Substation Employees from Power Systems Institute Training Pro..
PR
09:11aJCP&L Welcomes New Line and Substation Employees from Power Systems Institute Training ..
PR
07/22FirstEnergy Corp - Met-Ed Working to Upgrade Electric System in York County
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRSTENERGY CORP.
More recommendations