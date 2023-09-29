As informed in company announcement no. 11/2023 of 7 September 2023, 11 bond owners have chosen to convert bonds for totally 22,351,493 DKK to FirstFarms shares.

Therefore, as of 29 September 2023 a total of 486,034 shares of 10 DKK will be issued, corresponding to a capital increase of 4,860,340 DKK. 45,536 shares are issued at price 46.15 and 440,498 shares are issued at price 45.97.

The company’s new capital hereafter constitutes of 99,463,110 DKK.

The following related parties convert bonds: Thoraso ApS (closely related to Chairman Henrik Hougaard) converts bonds for 10,000,000 DKK at price 45.97. In addition, NKB Invest ApS, (closely related to Vice chairman Asbjørn Børsting) converts bonds for 1,000,000 DKK at price 45.97, Sønderborg Korn ApS (closely related to board member Claus Ewers) for 4,000,000 DKK at price 45.97 and CEO Anders H. Nørgaard for 750,000 DKK.

