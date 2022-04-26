Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. FirstFarms A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FFARMS   DK0060056166

FIRSTFARMS A/S

(FFARMS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  04/26 09:55:18 am EDT
86.00 DKK   +1.18%
09:55aProgress of annual general meeting in FirstFarms A/S
GL
09:55aProgress of annual general meeting in FirstFarms A/S
GL
04/25FirstFarms A/S' acquisition of land leases and crop production in Hungary
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Progress of annual general meeting in FirstFarms A/S

04/26/2022 | 09:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today, FirstFarms A/S held its annual general meeting which resulted in the following:

  1. The report on the company’s activities was taken into cognizance.
  2. The audited annual report 2021 was approved and discharge was given to the Board of Directors.
  3. Of the result of the year of 34.755 mDKK for FirstFarms A/S, 6.682 mDKK was distributed as dividend and the rest was carried forward to next year.
  4. The general meeting approved the remuneration for 2022 to the Board of Directors.
  5. The general meeting approved the remuneration report for 2021.
  6. The general meeting re-elected Henrik Hougaard, Asbjørn Børsting, Jens Bolding Jensen, Karina Boldsen and Bendt Wedell. Claus Ewers was elected as new member of the company’s Board of Directors.
  7. PricewaterhouseCoopers was re-elected as the company’s auditor.
  8. Proposals from the Board of Directors:

8.a.1        The general meeting authorised the Board of Directors to issue warrants and carry out the related capital increase.
8.a.2        The general meeting authorised the Board of Directors to increase the company’s share capital.
8.a.3        The general meeting approved to remove article 9.3 of the Articles of Association regarding the age limit of 70 year.
8.b        The general meeting authorised the Board of Directors, in the period until the next annual general meeting, to let the company acquire own shares.
8.d        The general meeting authorised the chairman of the meeting with substitution right to report the adopted amendments and undertake the amendments in the adopted, which the Danish Business Authority or other authorities might demand or request carried out as condition for registration or approval.

On a board meeting held immediately after the annual general meeting the Board of Directors constituted itself with Henrik Hougaard as Chairman and Asbjørn Børsting as Vice Chairman.

Best regards,
FirstFarms A/S

For further information:
Please visit our website www.firstfarms.com or contact CEO Anders H. Nørgaard on phone +45 75 86 87 87.

About FirstFarms:
FirstFarms is a Danish stock exchange listed company. We operate FirstFarms with responsibility for the surrounding communities, and we deliver highest quality which is primarily sold locally. We act on new opportunities, that create value for our investors and for the surroundings. Every day, we work on creating a more sustainable company.

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about FIRSTFARMS A/S
09:55aProgress of annual general meeting in FirstFarms A/S
GL
09:55aProgress of annual general meeting in FirstFarms A/S
GL
04/25FirstFarms A/S' acquisition of land leases and crop production in Hungary
AQ
04/25FirstFarms A/S' acquisition of land leases and crop production in Hungary
GL
04/21Capital increase at conversion of bonds to shares
AQ
04/21Capital increase at conversion of bonds to shares
GL
04/21Capital increase at conversion of bonds to shares
GL
04/13Report on insiders trade with FirstFarms A/S' shares
AQ
03/31Notice to convene the annual general meeting in FirstFarms A/S
GL
03/31Notice to convene the annual general meeting in FirstFarms A/S
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 313 M 45,0 M 45,0 M
Net income 2020 24,8 M 3,57 M 3,57 M
Net Debt 2020 469 M 67,6 M 67,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,6x
Yield 2020 1,16%
Capitalization 695 M 100 M 100 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,78x
EV / Sales 2020 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 311
Free-Float 53,7%
Chart FIRSTFARMS A/S
Duration : Period :
FirstFarms A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRSTFARMS A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anders H. Nørgaard Group Chief Executive Officer
Michael Hyldgaard Group Chief Financial Officer
Henrik Hougaard Director
Jens Bolding Jensen Director
Asbjørn Børsting Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRSTFARMS A/S18.72%96
CORTEVA, INC.21.19%41 644
QL RESOURCES BERHAD9.41%2 793
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.21.51%2 099
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD35.97%1 876
FGV HOLDINGS BERHAD37.16%1 700