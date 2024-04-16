Today, FirstFarms A/S held its annual general meeting which resulted in the following:

1. The report on the company’s activities was taken into cognizance.

2. The audited annual report 2023 was approved and discharge was given to the Board of Directors.

3. Result of the year of 26.042 mDKK for FirstFarms A/S was carried forward to next year.

4. The general meeting approved the remuneration for 2024 to the Board of Directors.

5. The general meeting approved the remuneration report for 2023.

6. Proposals from the Board of Directors:

6.a The general meeting adopted that the Board of Directors is expanded from 6 to 7 members

6.b.1 The general meeting adopted that the Board of Directors is authorised to increase the company’s share capital

6.b.2 The general meeting adopted that the Board of Directors is authorised to issue convertible bonds

6.c The general meeting adopted that the Board of Directors, in the period until the next annual general meeting, is authorised to let the company acquire own shares.

6.d The general meeting authorised the chairman of the meeting with substitution right to report the adopted amendments and undertake the amendments in the adopted, which the Danish Business Authority or other authorities might demand or request carried out as condition for registration or approval.

7. The general meeting re-elected Henrik Hougaard, Asbjørn Børsting, Jens Bolding Jensen, Karina Boldsen, Bendt Wedell and Claus Ewers for the company’s Board of Directors. Lise Kaae was elected as new member of the Board of Directors.

8. PricewaterhouseCoopers was re-elected as the company’s auditor.

On a board meeting held immediately after the annual general meeting the Board of Directors constituted itself with Henrik Hougaard as Chairman and Asbjørn Børsting as Vice Chairman.

Best regards,

FirstFarms A/S

For further information:

Please visit our website www.firstfarms.com or contact CEO Anders H. Nørgaard on phone +45 75 86 87 87.

About FirstFarms:

FirstFarms is a Danish stock exchange listed company. We operate FirstFarms with responsibility for the surrounding communities, and we deliver highest quality which is primarily sold locally. We act on new opportunities, that create value for our investors and for the surroundings. Every day, we work on creating a more sustainable company.

This announcement is composed in Danish and English. In case of doubt, in relation to interpretation, the Danish version takes precedence.

Attachment