    FFARMS   DK0060056166

FIRSTFARMS A/S

(FFARMS)
  Report
2022-11-29
81.00 DKK    0.00%
01:34aReport on insiders trade with FirstFarms A/S' shares
GL
11/23FirstFarms A/S' interim financial report 1 January – 30 September 2022
GL
11/23FirstFarms A/S' interim financial report 1 January – 30 September 2022
GL
Report on insiders trade with FirstFarms A/S' shares

11/30/2022 | 01:34am EST
Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19 and according to power of attorney to report transactions on behalf of Anders Holger Nørgaard and Anders Holger Invest ApS, FirstFarms A/S shall hereby report transactions with FirstFarms A/S’ shares and associated securities by managerial staff and their related parties:

Name: Anders Holger Nørgaard
Reason: CEO in FirstFarms A/S
Issuer: FirstFarms A/S
LEI code: 2138007DFVFLUCCSX925
Type: Shares
ISIN code: DK0060056166
Transaction: Purchase
Trading date: 25 November 2022
Market: Private trade
Number: 10,500
Market value in DKK: 840,000.00


Name: Anders Holger Invest ApS
Reason: Closely related to CEO Anders Holger Nørgaard
in FirstFarms A/S
Issuer: FirstFarms A/S
LEI code: 2138007DFVFLUCCSX925
Type: Shares
ISIN code: DK0060056166
Transaction: Sale
Trading date: 25 November 2022
Market: Private trade
Number: 10,500
Market value in DKK: 840,000.00

Reference is also made to the attached forms.

Best regards,
FirstFarms A/S

For further information:
Please visit our website www.firstfarms.com or contact CEO Anders H. Nørgaard on phone +45 75 86 87 87.

About FirstFarms:
FirstFarms is a Danish stock exchange listed company. We operate FirstFarms with responsibility for the surrounding communities, and we deliver highest quality which is primarily sold locally. We act on new opportunities, that create value for our investors and for the surroundings. Every day, we work on creating a more sustainable company.

 

Attachments


