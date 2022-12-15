Report on insiders trade with FirstFarms A/S' shares

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19 and according to power of attorney to report transactions on behalf of Thoraso ApS and Thoraso Holding ApS, FirstFarms A/S shall hereby report transactions with FirstFarms A/S’ shares and associated securities by managerial staff and their related parties:

Name: Thoraso Holding ApS Reason: Closely related to chairman Henrik Hougaard Issuer: FirstFarms A/S LEI code: 2138007DFVFLUCCSX925 Type: Shares ISIN code: DK0060056166 Transaction: Purchase Trading date: 13 December 2022 Market: OTC Number: 800,000 Market value in DKK: 64,000,000.00





Name: Thoraso ApS Reason: Closely related to chairman Henrik Hougaard Issuer: FirstFarms A/S LEI code: 2138007DFVFLUCCSX925 Type: Shares ISIN code: DK0060056166 Transaction: Sale Trading date: 13 December 2022 Market: OTC Number: 800,0000 Market value in DKK: 64,000,000.00

Reference is also made to the attached forms.

FirstFarms A/S

