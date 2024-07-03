The Group CEO, Group CFO and 7 employees have chosen to utilise warrants issued in 2020 and 2021, respectively, cf. company announcement nr. 3 of 30 March 2020, company announcement no. 26 of 2 October 2020 and company announcement no. 8 of 22 April 2021.

Shares are acquired at price 56,40, as it appears from the warrant agreement from March 2020.

Shares are acquired at price 55,85, as it appears from the warrant agreement from October 2020.

Shares are acquired at price 67,83, as it appears from the warrant agreement from April 2021.

DKK 5,559,190 will be paid for utilisation of allocated warrants.

Pursuant to EU Regulation 596/2014 Article 19, FirstFarms A/S is hereby required to report information on transactions by senior executives and their closely related parties with FirstFarms A/S' shares or other securities linked to these shares.

See attached reports for the Group's CEO and CFO.

Best regards,

FirstFarms A/S

For further information:

Please visit our website https://www.firstfarms.dk/en/investor-relations/corporate-governance or contact CEO Anders H. Nørgaard on phone +45 75 86 87 87.

About FirstFarms:

FirstFarms is a Danish stock exchange listed company. We operate FirstFarms with responsibility for the surrounding communities, and we deliver highest quality which is primarily sold locally. We act on new opportunities, that create value for our investors and for the surroundings. Every day, we work on creating a more sustainable company.

Attachments