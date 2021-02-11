Log in
FIRSTGROUP PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

02/11/2021
FirstGroup plc

11 February 2021

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") Purchase and Award of Partnership and Matching Shares 

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") has been notified by Computershare Trustees Limited, trustees of the FirstGroup SIP, of the purchase on behalf of Ryan Mangold, a Director, of 187 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company. The Partnership Shares were purchased on 10 February 2021 at a price of £0.7955 per share. In accordance with the rules of the SIP, 25 Matching Shares were also awarded to Ryan Mangold

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

In addition, the information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier:  549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2 

Enquiries

Seema Kamboj

Deputy Company Secretary, FirstGroup plc

+44 (0) 7583 675724

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1   Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated  
a)  Name 
 		 Ryan Mangold
2   Reason for the notification  
a)  Position/status 
 		 Director
b)  Initial notification /Amendment  Initial
3   Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor  
a)  Name  FirstGroup plc
b)  LEI  549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)  Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument 

Identification code 		 Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b)  Nature of the transaction 
 		 Purchase of Partnership Shares under the FirstGroup SIP  

Award of Matching Shares under the FirstGroup SIP 
c)  Price(s) and volume(s) 
 		 Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.7955


£0.00		  187


25
d)  Aggregated information 

Partnership Shares

- Aggregated volume 

- Price 

Matching Shares 

- Aggregated volume 

- Price 



  187

   £148.76



  25
  
   £0.00
e)  Date of the transaction  11/02/2021
f)   Place of the transaction  London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted  

© PRNewswire 2021
