    FGROY   US33765M1071

FIRSTGROUP PLC

(FGROY)
FIRSTGROUP PLC - Correction : Director/PDMR Shareholding

06/11/2021 | 08:22am EDT
DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING CORRECTION ANNOUNCEMENT(THIS NOTIFICATION REPLACES
DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING NOTIFICATION ISSUED ON 11 JUNE 2021 AT 12.10 PM).


FirstGroup plc

11 June 2021

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") Purchase and Award of Partnership and Matching Shares 

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") was notified on 10 June 2021 by Computershare Trustees Limited, trustee of the FirstGroup SIP, of the purchase on behalf of Ryan Mangold, a Director, of 184 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company. The Partnership Shares were purchased on 10 June 2021 at a price of £0.8159 per share. In accordance with the rules of the SIP, 25 Matching Shares were awarded to Ryan Mangold

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

In addition, the information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier:  549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2 

Enquiries

Seema Kamboj

Deputy Company Secretary, FirstGroup plc

+44 (0) 7583 675724

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1   Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated  
a)  Name 
 		 Ryan Mangold
2   Reason for the notification  
a)  Position/status 
 		 Director
b)  Initial notification /Amendment  Initial
3   Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor  
a)  Name  FirstGroup plc
b)  LEI  549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)  Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument 

Identification code 		 Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b)  Nature of the transaction 
 		 Purchase of Partnership Shares under the FirstGroup SIP  

Award of Matching Shares under the FirstGroup SIP 
c)  Price(s) and volume(s) 
 		 Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.8159


£0.00		  184


25
d)  Aggregated information 

Partnership Shares



Matching Shares 

 



  184

  £150.13



 25
  
  £0.00
e)  Date of the transaction  10 June 2021
f)   Place of the transaction  London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted  

© PRNewswire 2021
