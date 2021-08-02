Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. FirstGroup plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FGROY   US33765M1071

FIRSTGROUP PLC

(FGROY)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Markets - 07/30 09:34:18 am
1.0718 USD   -12.15%
06:42aFIRSTGROUP PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
07/29FIRSTGROUP PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
07/28Today on Wall Street: Better-than-expected earnings ahead of the Fed
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FIRSTGROUP PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

08/02/2021 | 06:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

2 August 2021

Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that it was notified on 29 July 2021 that a Person Closely Associated with David Martin, Chairman, purchased 50,000 shares at 82.35 pence per share.  The transaction took place in London (XLON) on 29 July 2021.

Mr Martin’s benefical holding of ordinary shares in the Company has increased from 250,000 to 300,000 ordinary shares in the Company.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Enquiries:

Seema Kamboj, Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0) 7583 675724

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
 		 D A E Hall
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 		 Person Closely Associated with Chairman David Martin
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name FirstGroup plc
b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

   

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b) Nature of the transaction
 		 Share Purchase
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
 
Price(s) Volume(s)
82.35 pence 50,000
d) Aggregated Information

 

50,000

£41,175
e) Date of the transaction 29 July 2021
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

© PRNewswire 2021
All news about FIRSTGROUP PLC
06:42aFIRSTGROUP PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
07/29FIRSTGROUP PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
07/28Today on Wall Street: Better-than-expected earnings ahead of the Fed
07/28FIRSTGROUP : Peel Hunt Improves FirstGroup Rating To Buy, Ups PT
MT
07/28ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Flutter, Hasbro, MGM Resort, Microsoft Vodafone...
07/27FTSE Closes Down on China's Hang Seng Index Sliding to Nine-Month Lows
DJ
07/27LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 falls as Reckitt Benckiser's quarterly sales di..
RE
07/27Firstgroup plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 27, 202..
CI
07/27FirstGroup plc Provides Information to the Shareholders
CI
07/27FTSE Falls as Miners, Banks and Reckitt Drop
DJ
More news