FIRSTGROUP PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

2 August 2021

Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that it was notified on 29 July 2021 that a Person Closely Associated with David Martin, Chairman, purchased 50,000 shares at 82.35 pence per share. The transaction took place in London (XLON) on 29 July 2021.

Mr Martin’s benefical holding of ordinary shares in the Company has increased from 250,000 to 300,000 ordinary shares in the Company.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Enquiries:

Seema Kamboj, Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0) 7583 675724

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

D A E Hall 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Person Closely Associated with Chairman David Martin b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name FirstGroup plc b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93