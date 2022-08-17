Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. FirstGroup plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FGROY   US33765M1071

FIRSTGROUP PLC

(FGROY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:53 2022-08-16 pm EDT
1.300 USD   -19.25%
09:52aFIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03:23aFIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
08/16FirstGroup Shares Drop as I Squared Decides Against Firm Offer
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

08/17/2022 | 09:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

17 August 2022

Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that it has been notified that Graham Sutherland, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, purchased 100,000 shares at 115 pence per share. The transaction took place today in London (XLON).

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Enquiries:

David Blizzard, Company Secretary

+44 (0)20 7291 0505

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
 		 Graham Sutherland
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 		 Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name FirstGroup plc
b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

   

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b) Nature of the transaction
 		 Share Purchase
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
 
Price(s) Volume(s)
115p 100,000
d) Aggregated Information

 

100,000

£115,000
e) Date of the transaction 17 August 2022
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

© PRNewswire 2022
All news about FIRSTGROUP PLC
09:52aFIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03:23aFIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
08/16FirstGroup Shares Drop as I Squared Decides Against Firm Offer
MT
08/16Private equity firm I Squared says it does not intend to make offer for FirstGroup
RE
08/16DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LTD. : Form 8.3 - FIRSTGROUP PLC - Ordinary Shares
AQ
08/12High Court Considers Application Of COBS And Braganza Duty To Close Out Of Trading Acco..
AQ
08/12FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
08/10FIRSTGROUP PLC - Form 8.3 - FirstGroup plc
PR
08/09FIRSTGROUP PLC - Form 8.3 - FirstGroup plc
PR
08/09Berenberg Lifts FirstGroup PT, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRSTGROUP PLC
More recommendations