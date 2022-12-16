Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. FirstGroup plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FGROY   US33765M1071

FIRSTGROUP PLC

(FGROY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  09:59 2022-11-23 am EST
1.190 USD   +4.39%
09:47aFIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
07:54aFirstGroup to Repurchase Up To GBP75 Million of Shares by December 2023
MT
07:53aFirstGroup Closes Sale of Greyhound US Assets for GBP122 Million
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

12/16/2022 | 09:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

16 December 2022

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") Purchase and Award of Partnership and Matching Shares

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") was notified on 16 December 2022 by Computershare Trustees Limited, trustee of the FirstGroup SIP, of the purchase on behalf of Ryan Mangold, an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, of 155 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company. The Partnership Shares were purchased on 12 December 2022 at a price of £0.9641 per share.  In accordance with the rules of the SIP, 20 Matching Shares were awarded to Ryan Mangold

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

Enquiries

Alice Hammond

Assistant Company Secretary

+44 (0)7855 979071
 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
 

1   Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated  
a)  Name 
 		 Ryan Mangold
2   Reason for the notification  
a)  Position/status 
 		 Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer
b)  Initial notification /Amendment  Initial
3   Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor  
a)  Name  FirstGroup plc
b)  LEI  549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)  Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument 

Identification code 		 Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b)  Nature of the transaction 
 		 Purchase of Partnership Shares under the FirstGroup SIP  

Award of Matching Shares under the FirstGroup SIP 
c)  Price(s) and volume(s) 
 		 Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.9641


£0.00		 155


20
d)  Aggregated information 

Partnership Shares



Matching Shares 

 



  155

  £149.44



 20
  
  £0.00
e)  Date of the transaction  12 December 2022
f)   Place of the transaction  London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted  

© PRNewswire 2022
All news about FIRSTGROUP PLC
09:47aFIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
07:54aFirstGroup to Repurchase Up To GBP75 Million of Shares by December 2023
MT
07:53aFirstGroup Closes Sale of Greyhound US Assets for GBP122 Million
MT
07:43aFIRSTGROUP PLC - Completion of Property Sale & Capital Allocation Update
PR
12/08EMEA Morning Briefing: Investors Look Ahead to U.S. Data, FOMC Dec..
DJ
11/29FIRSTGROUP PLC - Holding(s) in Company
PR
11/29LONDON BROKER RATINGS: UBS raises Spirax-Sarco and cuts Halma
AN
11/17FIRSTGROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
11/16UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/15UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRSTGROUP PLC
More recommendations