FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

16 December 2022

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") Purchase and Award of Partnership and Matching Shares

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") was notified on 16 December 2022 by Computershare Trustees Limited, trustee of the FirstGroup SIP, of the purchase on behalf of Ryan Mangold, an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, of 155 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company. The Partnership Shares were purchased on 12 December 2022 at a price of £0.9641 per share. In accordance with the rules of the SIP, 20 Matching Shares were awarded to Ryan Mangold.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

Enquiries

Alice Hammond

Assistant Company Secretary

+44 (0)7855 979071



