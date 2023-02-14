Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. FirstGroup plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FGRO.Y   US33765M1071

FIRSTGROUP PLC

(FGRO.Y)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:10:53 2023-02-03 am EST
1.400 USD   -2.78%
09:27aFIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
02:02aFIRSTGROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/13FIRSTGROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

02/14/2023 | 09:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

14 February 2023

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") Purchase and Award of Partnership and Matching Shares

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") was notified on 14 February 2023 by Computershare Trustees Limited, trustee of the FirstGroup SIP, of the purchase on behalf of Ryan Mangold, an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, of 132 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company. The Partnership Shares were purchased on 10 February 2022 at a price of £1.1252 per share.  In accordance with the rules of the SIP, 17 Matching Shares were awarded to Ryan Mangold

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

Enquiries

Alice Hammond

Assistant Company Secretary

+44 (0)7855 979071
 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
 

1   Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated  
a)  Name 
 		 Ryan Mangold
2   Reason for the notification  
a)  Position/status 
 		 Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer
b)  Initial notification /Amendment  Initial
3   Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor  
a)  Name  FirstGroup plc
b)  LEI  549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)  Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument 

Identification code 		 Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b)  Nature of the transaction 
 		 Purchase of Partnership Shares under the FirstGroup SIP  

Award of Matching Shares under the FirstGroup SIP 
c)  Price(s) and volume(s) 
 		 Price(s) Volume(s)
£1.1252


£0.00		 132


17
d)  Aggregated information 

Partnership Shares



Matching Shares 

 



  132

  £148.53



 17
  
  £0.00
e)  Date of the transaction  10 February 2023
f)   Place of the transaction  London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted  

© PRNewswire 2023
All news about FIRSTGROUP PLC
09:27aFIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
02:02aFIRSTGROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/13FIRSTGROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/10FirstGroup only UK transport operator included in this year's S&P Sustainability Yearbo..
AQ
02/10FirstGroup gets two-year extension for South Western Railway contract
AN
02/10FirstGroup Secures Extension to UK Government's South Western Railway Contract
MT
02/10FIRSTGROUP PLC - South Western Railway Contract Extension
PR
02/10FIRSTGROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/10Firstgroup plc Announces That the Department for Transport Have Exercised Their Option ..
CI
02/09HSBC cuts Hiscox; Davy raises On The Beach
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRSTGROUP PLC
More recommendations