FIRSTGROUP PLC - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0003452173

Issuer Name

FIRSTGROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

08-Dec-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

10-Dec-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 2.567008 2.658893 5.225901 39019962 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB0003452173 19166940 2.567008 Sub Total 8.A 19166940 2.567008%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Right to Recall N/A N/A 1315701 0.176210 Sub Total 8.B1 1315701 0.176210%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Swaps 29/07/2022 N/A Cash 47418 0.006351 Swaps 28/04/2023 N/A Cash 3286184 0.440115 Swaps 26/05/2023 N/A Cash 85346 0.011430 Swaps 01/06/2023 N/A Cash 10656626 1.427231 Swaps 08/06/2023 N/A Cash 939655 0.125847 Swaps 01/11/2022 N/A Cash 95663 0.012812 Swaps 27/12/2023 N/A Cash 1247 0.000167 Swaps 27/12/2023 N/A Cash 1 0.000000 Swaps 25/10/2023 N/A Cash 474 0.000063 Swaps 25/10/2023 N/A Cash 2539 0.000340 Swaps 21/09/2022 N/A Cash 16773 0.002246 Swaps 21/09/2022 N/A Cash 680762 0.091174 Swaps 31/10/2023 N/A Cash 198465 0.026580 Swaps 28/02/2023 N/A Cash 229699 0.030763 Swaps 15/02/2023 N/A Cash 55956 0.007494 Swaps 16/11/2022 N/A Cash 45148 0.006047 Swaps 16/11/2022 N/A Cash 25041 0.003354 Swaps 16/11/2022 N/A Cash 1877819 0.251494 Swaps 06/05/2025 N/A Cash 292505 0.039175 Sub Total 8.B2 18537321 2.482683%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch International 5.178448% Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities Europe SA Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National Association

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

10-Dec-2021

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

The information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (“DGTR”) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.3

