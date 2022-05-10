Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. FirstGroup plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FGROY   US33765M1071

FIRSTGROUP PLC

(FGROY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  04/18 09:31:26 am EDT
1.400 USD   -1.41%
05:12aFIRSTGROUP PLC - Holding(s) in Company
PR
04/26FIRSTGROUP PLC - Holding(s) in Company
PR
04/20UK's FirstGroup names Graham Sutherland as new CEO
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Holding(s) in Company

05/10/2022 | 05:12am EDT
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0003452173

Issuer Name

FIRSTGROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Schroders Plc

City of registered office (if applicable)

London Wall, Barbican

Country of registered office (if applicable)

England

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

06-May-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

09-May-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 16.166500 0.000000 16.166500 121266540
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 16.185320 0.000000 16.185320

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB0003452173 121266540 16.166500
Sub Total 8.A 121266540 16.166500%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Schroders PLC
Schroders PLC Schroder Administration Limited
Schroders PLC Schroder Wealth Holdings Limited
Schroders PLC Schroder & Co. Limited
Schroders PLC
Schroders PLC Schroder Administration Limited
Schroders PLC Schroder International Holdings Limited
Schroders PLC Schroder Investment Management Limited 15.983729 15.983729%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

09-May-2022

13. Place Of Completion

London

The information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (“DGTR”) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier:  549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.3

Enquiries:

Jarlath Wade, Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 7581 003252


© PRNewswire 2022
