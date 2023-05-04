Advanced search
FIRSTGROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

05/04/2023 | 02:02am EDT
FirstGroup plc

Transaction in own shares

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 16 December 2022, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each (“Ordinary Shares”) through Liberum Capital Limited.

Date of Purchase 3 May 2023
Number of ordinary shares purchased 235,591
Weighted average price paid (p) 117.99
Highest price paid (p) 118.20
Lowest price paid (p) 116.70

Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 38,863,455 Ordinary Shares in treasury.  The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 711,766,624. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.

The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 3 May 2023 is 711,766,624. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts at FirstGroup:

Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
corporate.comms@firstgroup.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354		 Contacts at Brunswick PR:

Andrew Porter / Simone Selzer
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959
Contacts at Liberum Capital Limited:

Nicholas How / John Fishley / William Hall 
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000 		 Contacts at RBC Europe Limited:

James Agnew / Jonathan Hardy / Jack Wood
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Transaction details

Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

ISIN: GB0003452173

Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Intermediary name: Liberum Capital Limited

Intermediary Code: RINFGB21XXX

Timezone: GMT

Currency: GBp

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by Liberum Capital Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Aggregate information: 

Venue Weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume
XLON 117.86 170,376
BATE 117.84 22,353
CHIX 117.93 31,622
TRQX 118.20 11,240

Individual transactions:

Transaction Time Volume Price (GBp) Venue
08:02:48 2,703 116.90 BATE
08:02:48 2,173 117.40 XLON
08:02:48 104 117.40 XLON
08:06:48 2,575 117.10 XLON
08:06:48 2,565 117.10 XLON
08:06:48 1,968 117.00 XLON
08:06:48 1,737 117.00 XLON
08:06:48 861 117.00 XLON
08:07:27 2,804 117.00 CHIX
08:08:48 2,004 117.10 XLON
08:08:48 319 117.10 XLON
08:09:10 2,952 117.10 BATE
08:10:48 2,418 116.70 XLON
08:16:48 2,474 117.40 XLON
08:17:48 2,233 117.60 XLON
08:18:48 2,176 117.50 XLON
08:19:03 18 117.50 XLON
08:19:20 2,505 117.50 XLON
08:19:20 2,219 117.50 XLON
08:19:23 2,431 117.50 XLON
08:19:37 2,565 117.50 XLON
08:19:37 2,252 117.40 XLON
08:21:07 2,205 117.50 XLON
08:23:49 2,427 117.40 XLON
08:24:25 2,822 117.10 XLON
08:25:25 2,647 117.10 XLON
08:28:25 2,473 117.30 XLON
08:31:25 2,901 117.30 CHIX
08:33:25 2,471 117.30 XLON
08:37:25 2,000 117.40 XLON
08:37:25 170 117.40 XLON
08:41:07 2,328 117.70 XLON
08:48:07 2,441 117.70 XLON
08:58:31 1,729 117.70 XLON
08:58:31 754 117.70 XLON
09:01:37 2,218 118.20 TRQX
09:01:37 674 118.20 TRQX
09:03:19 2,482 117.70 XLON
09:05:40 2,823 117.70 CHIX
09:10:10 2700 117.90 BATE
09:10:10 341 117.90 BATE
09:10:19 2,550 117.90 XLON
09:17:32 1,228 117.70 XLON
09:17:32 1,100 117.70 XLON
09:21:19 467 118.00 XLON
10:46:09 2,631 118.20 XLON
10:46:09 2,625 118.20 XLON
10:46:09 2,572 118.20 XLON
10:46:09 2,564 118.20 XLON
10:46:09 2,561 118.20 XLON
10:46:09 2,500 118.20 XLON
10:46:09 2,450 118.20 XLON
10:46:09 2,419 118.20 XLON
10:46:09 2,392 118.20 XLON
10:46:09 2,373 118.20 XLON
10:46:09 2,324 118.20 XLON
10:46:09 2,247 118.20 XLON
10:46:09 1,816 118.20 XLON
10:46:09 1,457 118.20 XLON
10:46:09 1,432 118.20 XLON
10:46:09 1,344 118.20 CHIX
10:46:09 1,157 118.20 XLON
10:46:09 900 118.20 XLON
10:46:09 900 118.20 XLON
10:46:09 900 118.20 XLON
10:46:09 900 118.20 XLON
10:46:09 900 118.20 CHIX
10:46:09 900 118.20 CHIX
10:46:09 900 118.20 CHIX
10:46:09 877 118.20 CHIX
10:46:09 858 118.20 XLON
10:46:09 827 118.20 XLON
10:46:09 764 118.20 XLON
10:46:09 422 118.20 XLON
10:46:09 290 118.20 CHIX
10:46:09 136 118.20 XLON
10:46:09 42 118.20 XLON
10:46:09 23 118.20 CHIX
10:51:32 900 118.20 XLON
10:51:32 900 118.20 XLON
10:51:32 717 118.20 XLON
10:56:53 900 117.80 XLON
10:56:53 900 117.80 XLON
10:56:53 413 117.80 XLON
11:05:04 900 117.70 XLON
11:05:04 900 117.70 XLON
11:05:04 2 117.70 XLON
11:08:04 40 117.80 XLON
11:10:47 1,806 118.00 XLON
11:10:47 900 118.00 XLON
11:12:50 1,787 118.00 CHIX
11:12:50 900 118.00 CHIX
11:20:00 2,343 118.20 XLON
11:20:00 1,088 118.20 XLON
11:24:04 2,588 118.20 XLON
11:50:07 2,964 118.20 TRQX
11:50:07 2,066 118.20 XLON
11:50:07 213 118.20 XLON
13:16:02 2,114 118.20 CHIX
13:16:02 2,000 118.20 XLON
13:16:02 1,669 118.20 XLON
13:16:02 1,325 118.20 CHIX
13:16:02 900 118.20 XLON
13:16:02 900 118.20 CHIX
13:16:02 364 118.20 CHIX
13:16:02 311 118.20 CHIX
13:16:03 74 118.20 CHIX
13:16:15 936 118.20 BATE
13:16:43 202 118.20 BATE
13:21:20 900 118.20 BATE
13:21:20 832 118.20 BATE
13:22:45 2,700 118.10 CHIX
13:22:45 82 118.10 CHIX
13:22:45 21 118.10 CHIX
13:41:51 4,836 118.20 XLON
13:41:51 2,776 118.20 TRQX
13:41:51 2,698 118.20 XLON
13:41:51 1,049 118.20 XLON
13:41:51 919 118.20 XLON
13:41:51 296 118.20 XLON
13:41:51 258 118.20 XLON
14:05:27 3,972 118.10 XLON
14:05:27 1,709 118.20 BATE
14:05:27 1,669 118.10 BATE
14:05:27 1,178 118.10 BATE
14:05:27 900 118.10 XLON
14:05:27 776 118.20 BATE
14:05:27 542 118.10 XLON
14:45:52 3,518 118.20 XLON
14:45:52 2,822 118.20 XLON
14:45:52 2,772 118.20 CHIX
14:45:52 2,744 118.20 CHIX
14:45:52 2,608 118.20 TRQX
14:45:52 1,738 118.20 XLON
14:45:52 900 118.20 XLON
14:45:52 900 118.20 XLON
14:45:58 2,892 118.20 XLON
14:45:59 1,020 118.20 XLON
14:46:00 3,021 118.20 XLON
14:46:00 531 118.00 CHIX
14:46:16 1,157 118.00 CHIX
14:46:52 1,582 118.20 BATE
14:46:52 900 118.20 BATE
14:46:52 900 118.20 BATE
14:46:52 900 118.20 BATE
14:46:52 900 118.20 BATE
14:46:52 273 118.20 BATE
14:47:04 2,499 118.20 XLON
14:47:04 1,109 118.20 XLON
14:47:26 1,537 118.20 XLON
14:51:59 745 118.20 XLON
15:01:20 78 118.20 CHIX

© PRNewswire 2023
