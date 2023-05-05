Advanced search
    FGROY   US33765M1071

FIRSTGROUP PLC

(FGROY)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  09:30:00 2023-05-04 am EDT
1.460 USD   +3.55%
02:01aFIRSTGROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/04FIRSTGROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/03FIRSTGROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
FIRSTGROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

05/05/2023 | 02:01am EDT
FirstGroup plc

Transaction in own shares

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 16 December 2022, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each (“Ordinary Shares”) through Liberum Capital Limited.

Date of Purchase 4 May 2023
Number of ordinary shares purchased 102,563
Weighted average price paid (p) 119.76
Highest price paid (p) 119.90
Lowest price paid (p) 118.90

Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 38,966,018 Ordinary Shares in treasury.  The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 711,664,061. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.

The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 4 May 2023 is 711,664,061. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts at FirstGroup:

Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
corporate.comms@firstgroup.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354		 Contacts at Brunswick PR:

Andrew Porter / Simone Selzer
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959
Contacts at Liberum Capital Limited:

Nicholas How / John Fishley / William Hall 
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000 		 Contacts at RBC Europe Limited:

James Agnew / Jonathan Hardy / Jack Wood
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Transaction details

Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

ISIN: GB0003452173

Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Intermediary name: Liberum Capital Limited

Intermediary Code: RINFGB21XXX

Timezone: GMT

Currency: GBp

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by Liberum Capital Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Aggregate information: 

Venue Weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume
XLON 119.75 79,230
BATE 119.80 9,005
CHIX 119.75 11,509
TRQX 119.90 2,819

Individual transactions:

Transaction Time Volume Price (GBp) Venue
08:10:30 2750 119.5 CHIX
08:12:23 8709 119.9 XLON
08:12:23 12110 119.9 XLON
08:12:23 1585 119.9 XLON
08:12:23 900 119.9 XLON
08:12:23 3005 119.9 XLON
08:17:00 2331 118.9 XLON
08:21:00 2559 119.2 XLON
08:23:00 2206 119.2 XLON
08:28:00 2596 119.2 XLON
08:29:47 2638 119.2 XLON
08:31:43 666 119.7 CHIX
08:31:43 900 119.7 CHIX
08:31:43 1443 119.7 CHIX
08:31:47 1800 119.8 XLON
08:31:47 231 119.8 XLON
08:31:47 126 119.8 XLON
08:31:57 3034 119.6 BATE
08:32:07 1858 119.4 XLON
08:32:07 543 119.4 XLON
08:35:07 2411 119.8 XLON
08:37:03 1991 119.7 XLON
08:37:03 489 119.7 XLON
08:37:03 1318 119.8 XLON
08:37:03 930 119.8 XLON
08:38:42 366 119.9 TRQX
08:38:42 1696 119.9 TRQX
08:38:42 757 119.9 TRQX
08:44:44 2326 119.9 XLON
08:44:44 2510 119.9 XLON
08:44:44 2224 119.9 XLON
08:44:44 545 119.9 XLON
08:44:44 1683 119.9 XLON
08:56:45 635 119.9 XLON
08:56:45 1241 119.9 XLON
08:56:45 476 119.9 XLON
08:56:45 421 119.9 XLON
08:56:45 2246 119.9 XLON
08:57:44 520 119.9 BATE
08:57:44 999 119.9 BATE
08:57:44 1212 119.9 BATE
09:09:22 2251 119.8 XLON
09:15:23 173 119.9 CHIX
09:15:23 900 119.9 CHIX
09:15:23 230 119.9 CHIX
09:15:23 1007 119.9 CHIX
09:15:23 763 119.9 CHIX
09:15:23 1168 119.9 XLON
09:15:23 651 119.9 XLON
09:15:23 691 119.9 XLON
09:15:39 1800 119.9 BATE
09:15:39 1209 119.9 BATE
09:16:23 2687 119.9 XLON
10:09:30 2677 119.9 CHIX
10:09:30 2453 119.9 XLON
10:09:30 679 119.9 XLON
10:09:30 1640 119.9 XLON
10:09:30 1800 119.9 XLON
10:09:30 567 119.9 XLON
10:09:30 231 119.9 BATE
© PRNewswire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on FIRSTGROUP PLC
More recommendations
