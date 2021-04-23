FIRSTGROUP PLC

DIRECTORATE CHANGES

FirstGroup plc (“FirstGroup” or the “Group”) today announces that Jane Lodge and Peter Lynas will join the Board as non-executive directors on 30 June 2021. David Robbie has also notified the Group that he will not seek re-election at the 2021 AGM and will stand down from the Board on 30 June 2021.

Jane Lodge was a senior audit partner with Deloitte, where she spent more than 25 years advising multinational companies including businesses in transport, leisure, consumer and technology sectors. Since 2012 she has served as a non-executive director and Audit Committee Chair at several UK public companies in a range of sectors. Jane is currently Senior Independent Director and Audit Committee Chair of Costain Group plc (Jane will step down from these roles after nine years in May 2021), a non-executive director and Audit Committee Chair of DCC plc and Bakkavor Group plc, and a non-executive director of Glanbia plc. Previous roles include non-executive director of Sirius Minerals plc (2015-2020, when the company was acquired by Anglo American plc) and of Devro plc (2012-2020). In addition to broad international experience in a range of sectors, Jane brings substantial audit, risk and audit committee expertise to the Board. On appointment Jane will become Chair of the Audit Committee.

Peter Lynas was Group Finance Director of BAE Systems plc (and a director of BAE Systems, Inc.) from 2011 until his retirement in 2020, having previously served in increasingly senior financial and M&A roles since joining the company in 1999. Peter’s early career was spent at De La Rue Systems, which he joined as a trainee accountant, and then GEC Marconi from 1985 to 1999, where he became Finance Director of Marconi Electric Systems. He has been a non-executive director and Audit Committee Chair of SSE plc since 2014.? In addition to his strong strategic and financial background Peter brings to the Board extensive experience in heavily regulated industries with significant contractual relationships with government. On appointment Peter will become Senior Independent Director.

Commenting on today’s announcement, FirstGroup Chairman David Martin said:

“I’d like to thank David for his significant contribution to the Board over the past three years, including acting as interim Chairman for a period in 2019. I would also like to welcome Jane and Peter to the Board. They join at a pivotal time and I am confident that they each bring considerable experience and knowledge and will make a strong contribution to the Group.”

“As a natural consequence of the transaction announced separately today and as FirstGroup enters a new strategic phase, the composition and background of the Board will evolve. We will continue the orderly and appropriate evolution of the Board in order to ensure it has the right balance of skills, experience, and diversity for the Group’s future needs.”

This announcement is made pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11R. There are no other details required to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13R.

Contacts at FirstGroup:

Faisal Tabbah, Head of Investor Relations

Stuart Butchers, Group Head of Communications

corporate.comms@firstgroup.com

+44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Contacts at Brunswick PR:

Andrew Porter / Simone Selzer, Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Notes

Classification as per DTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1. Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93.

FirstGroup plc (LSE: FGP.L) is a leading provider of transport services in the UK and North America. With £7.8 billion in revenue in the year to 31 March 2020 and around 100,000 employees, we transported 2.1 billion passengers. Whether for business, education, health, social or recreation – we get our customers where they want to be, when they want to be there. We create solutions that reduce complexity, making travel smoother and life easier. We provide easy and convenient mobility, improving quality of life by connecting people and communities.. Visit our website at www.firstgroupplc.com and follow us @firstgroupplc on Twitter.