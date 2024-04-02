BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

 

2 April 2024

 

Name of applicant:

FirstGroup plc

Name of scheme:

1. FirstGroup Long Term Incentive Plan

2. FirstGroup Share Incentive Plan

3. FirstGroup Sharesave Plan

 

Period of return:

From:

1 October 2023

 

To:

31 March 2024

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

1. 947,838

2. 93,094

3. 986,685

 

Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

1. Nil

2. Nil

3. Nil

 

Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

1. Nil

2. Nil

3. Nil

 

Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

1. 947,838

2. 93,094

3. 986,685

 

 

In addition, the information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

 

Legal Entity Identifier:  549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R:  3.1

 

Enquiries:

Vanessa Estella

Deputy Company Secretary, FirstGroup plc
020 7291 0505

 