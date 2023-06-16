Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. FirstGroup plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FGROY   US33765M1071

FIRSTGROUP PLC

(FGROY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:15:02 2023-06-09 pm EDT
1.690 USD   +6.29%
10:54aFirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
02:01aFirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/15FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

06/16/2023 | 10:54am EDT
FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

16 June 2023

 

 

 

Director/PDMR Shareholding

 

The FirstGroup Long-Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”)

 

On 24 September 2020, in accordance with the rules of the LTIP, FirstGroup plc (the “Company”) granted 1,962,274 nil-cost options over Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company to Ryan Mangold, an Executive Director. Following the testing of the performance conditions attached to these nil-cost options, which were reviewed as part of the FY 2023 audit, the Remuneration Committee  has confirmed that 1,734,057 nil-cost options (88.4%) would vest and the remainder (228,217 nil-cost options) have lapsed.

 

The awards granted to Mr Mangold were structured as nil-cost options and may be exercised for up to 12 months following vesting. The awards were subject to clawback and malus, and a two-year post vesting holding period, as per the rules of the LTIP.

 

Mr Mangold exercised 1,734,057 nil-cost options on 15 June 2023. On 15 June 2023, 816,749 Ordinary Shares were sold at 139.2pence per share to cover applicable tax and national insurance. Following exercise of the awards, the balance, 917,308shares, were released to Mr Mangold in accordance with the Plan Rules.  On 16 June 2023 Mr Mangold transferred 917,308 shares to his wife, a connected person, at nil cost.

 

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

 

Enquiries:

David Blizzard, Company Secretary

Stuart Butchers, Group Head of Communications

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

a)

 

Name

 

 

Ryan Mangold

2

 

Reason for the notification

 

a)

 

Position/status

 

 

Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director

b)

 

Initial notification /Amendment

 

Initial

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a)

 

Name

 

FirstGroup plc

b)

LEI

549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

 

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

 

Ordinary shares of 5p each

 

 

GB0003452173

b)

 

Nature of the transaction

 

 

Exercise of nil-cost options to acquire shares under the LTIP granted in 2020, sale of shares to cover tax and transfer of shares to spouse

 

c)

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

Price(s)

 

Volume(s)

Nil

 

£1.392

 

Nil

 

Nil

 

Options exercised 1,734,057


Shares sold to cover tax 816,749
 

Number of shares released 917,308

 

Number of shares transferred

to spouse 917,308
 

d)

 

Aggregated Information

 

-          Aggregated volume

 

-          Price

 


 

See above

£1.392

e)

 

Date of the transaction

15 June 2023

f)

 

Place of the transaction

 

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

a)

 

Name

 

 

Nicole Mangold

2

 

Reason for the notification

 

a)

 

Position/status

 

 

Wife of Ryan Mangold, Chief Financial Officer

b)

 

Initial notification /Amendment

 

Initial

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a)

 

Name

 

FirstGroup plc

b)

LEI

549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

 

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

 

Ordinary shares of 5p each

 

 

GB0003452173

b)

 

Nature of the transaction

 

 

Transfer of shares from Ryan Mangold

c)

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

Price(s)

 

Volume(s)

Nil

917,308

d)

 

Aggregated Information

 

-          Aggregated volume

 

-          Price

 


 

917,308

 

£0.00

e)

 

Date of the transaction

15 June 2023

f)

 

Place of the transaction

 

Off market gift

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

 



© PRNewswire 2023
