FirstGroup plc

12 July 2023

 

 

Director/PDMR Shareholding

 

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that it has been notified that Myrtle Dawes, Non-Executive Director, purchased 3,497 shares at 147.00 pence per share. The transaction took place today on the London Stock Exchange (XLON).

 

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

 

 

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

 

 

Enquiries:

David Blizzard, Company Secretary

+44 (0)20 7291 0505

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

a)

 

Name

 

 

Myrtle Dawes

2

 

Reason for the notification

 

a)

 

Position/status

 

 

Non-Executive Director

b)

 

Initial notification /Amendment

 

Initial

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a)

 

Name

 

FirstGroup plc

b)

LEI

549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

 

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

 

Ordinary shares of 5p each

 

 

GB0003452173

b)

 

Nature of the transaction

 

 

Share Purchase

 

c)

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

Price(s)

 

Volume(s)

147.00 pence

3,497

d)

 

Aggregated Information

 

-          Aggregated volume

 

-          Price

 



3,497

 

£5,140.59

e)

 

Date of the transaction

12 July 2023

f)

 

Place of the transaction

 

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

