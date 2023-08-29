 

FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

29 August 2023

 

 

Director/PDMR Shareholding

On 29 August 2023, FirstGroup plc (the "Company") was notified that on 25 August 2023 the following directors acquired shares at £1.43996 per share in the Company following the investment of the final dividend (paid by the Company on 18 August 2023): 

 

Name of director Number of ordinary shares acquired

 

Ryan Mangold, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer 132

Anthony Green, Employee Director  32

 

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

  

Enquiries

Vanessa Estella

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0)7890 422877

 

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated  

 

Name 

 

 

Ryan Mangold

Reason for the notification  

 

Position/status 

 

 

Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer

Initial notification /Amendment 

 

Initial

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor  

 

Name 

 

FirstGroup plc

LEI 

549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 

 

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument 

 

Identification code 

 

Ordinary shares of 5p each

 

 

GB0003452173

Nature of the transaction 

 

 

Acquisition of shares following the payment of the interim dividend by the Trustee of the FirstGroup Share Incentive Plan

 

Price(s) and volume(s) 

 

 

 

Price(s)

 

Volume(s)

 

£1.43996

 

132

 

Aggregated information 

 

 

Aggregated volume 

 

Price 

 

 

 

 

  132

 

  £190.07

 

Date of the transaction 

25 August 2023

Place of the transaction 

 

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted  

 

 

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated  

 

Name 

 

 

Anthony Green

Reason for the notification  

 

Position/status 

 

 

Employee Director

Initial notification /Amendment 

 

Initial

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor  

 

Name 

 

FirstGroup plc

LEI 

549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 

 

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument 

 

Identification code 

 

Ordinary shares of 5p each

 

 

GB0003452173

Nature of the transaction 

 

 

Acquisition of shares as a result of the reinvestment of dividend income

Price(s) and volume(s) 

 

 

 

Price(s)

 

Volume(s)

 

£1.43996

 

32

 

Aggregated information 

 

 

Aggregated volume 

 

Price 

 

 

 

 

  32

 

  £46.07

 

Date of the transaction 

25 August 2023

Place of the transaction 

 

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted  

 

 