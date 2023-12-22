FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

22 December 2023

 

 

Director/PDMR Shareholding

 

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") was notified on 21 December 2023 that Nicole Mangold, a connected person and wife of Ryan Mangold, an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, sold 280,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company at a price of £1.696 per share.

 

Following this transaction Mr Mangold retains a holding of over 550% of his annual salary, which is comfortably above the 200% requirement under the Directors’ Remuneration Policy.

 

The calculation includes the 1,271,129 shares held by Mr Mangold and his wife (a person closely associated with him) and the after-tax value of 530,001 unvested Executive Annual Bonus Plan conditional awards (the only condition of which is continued employment).  The calculation was based on the closing share price on 21 December 2023 of £1.705

 

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

 

 

 

David Blizzard

Company Secretary

020 7291 0505

 

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1  

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated  

 

a) 

 

Name 

 

 

Nicole Mangold

2  

 

Reason for the notification  

 

a) 

 

Position/status 

 

 

Wife of Ryan Mangold, Chief Financial Officer

b) 

 

Initial notification /Amendment 

 

Initial

3  

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor  

 

a) 

 

Name 

 

FirstGroup plc

b) 

LEI 

549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

 

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 

 

a) 

 

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument 

 

Identification code 

 

Ordinary shares of 5p each

 

 

GB0003452173

b) 

 

Nature of the transaction 

 

 

Sale of shares  

c) 

 

Price(s) and volume(s) 

 

 

 

Price(s)

 

Volume(s)

 

£1.696

280,000

d) 

 

Aggregated information 

 

 

 

    Aggregated volume 

 

    Price

 

 

 

 

  280,000

 

  £474,880.00

 

e) 

 

Date of the transaction 

21 December 2023

f)  

Place of the transaction 

 

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted  

 