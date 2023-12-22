FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

22 December 2023

Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") was notified on 21 December 2023 that Nicole Mangold, a connected person and wife of Ryan Mangold, an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, sold 280,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company at a price of £1.696 per share.

Following this transaction Mr Mangold retains a holding of over 550% of his annual salary, which is comfortably above the 200% requirement under the Directors’ Remuneration Policy.

The calculation includes the 1,271,129 shares held by Mr Mangold and his wife (a person closely associated with him) and the after-tax value of 530,001 unvested Executive Annual Bonus Plan conditional awards (the only condition of which is continued employment). The calculation was based on the closing share price on 21 December 2023 of £1.705

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

David Blizzard

Company Secretary

020 7291 0505

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them