FirstGroup plc
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
22 December 2023
Director/PDMR Shareholding
FirstGroup plc (the "Company") was notified on 21 December 2023 that Nicole Mangold, a connected person and wife of Ryan Mangold, an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, sold 280,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company at a price of £1.696 per share.
Following this transaction Mr Mangold retains a holding of over 550% of his annual salary, which is comfortably above the 200% requirement under the Directors’ Remuneration Policy.
The calculation includes the 1,271,129 shares held by Mr Mangold and his wife (a person closely associated with him) and the after-tax value of 530,001 unvested Executive Annual Bonus Plan conditional awards (the only condition of which is continued employment). The calculation was based on the closing share price on 21 December 2023 of £1.705
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
David Blizzard
Company Secretary
020 7291 0505
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Nicole Mangold
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Wife of Ryan Mangold, Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
FirstGroup plc
b)
LEI
549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£1.696
280,000
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
280,000
£474,880.00
e)
Date of the transaction
21 December 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted