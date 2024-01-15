FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

15 January 2024

 

 

Director/PDMR Shareholding

 

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") was notified on 15 January 2024 by Computershare Trustees Limited, trustee of the FirstGroup SIP, of the purchase on behalf of Ryan Mangold, an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, of 84 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company. The Partnership Shares were purchased on 10 January 2024 at a price of £1.781 per share.  

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

Enquiries

Vanessa Estella

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0)7890 422877
 

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1  

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated  

 

a) 

 

Name 

 

 

Ryan Mangold

2  

 

Reason for the notification  

 

a) 

 

Position/status 

 

 

Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer

b) 

 

Initial notification /Amendment 

 

Initial

3  

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor  

 

a) 

 

Name 

 

FirstGroup plc

b) 

LEI 

549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

 

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 

 

a) 

 

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument 

 

Identification code 

 

Ordinary shares of 5p each

 

 

GB0003452173

b) 

 

Nature of the transaction 

 

 

Purchase of Partnership Shares under the FirstGroup SIP  

c) 

 

Price(s) and volume(s) 

 

 

 

Price(s)

 

Volume(s)

 

£1.781

84

d) 

 

Aggregated information 

 

Partnership Shares

 

    Aggregated volume 

 

    Price

 

 

 

 

  84

 

  £149.78

 

e) 

 

Date of the transaction 

10 January 2024

f)  

Place of the transaction 

 

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

