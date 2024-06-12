FirstGroup plc
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
12 June 2024
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Grant of awards under the FirstGroup Executive Annual Bonus Plan and
Long-Term Incentive Plan
FirstGroup plc (the “Company”) announces that it has granted the following awards of Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each (“Shares”) in the capital of the Company:
1 Executive Annual Bonus Plan (“EABP”)
The following conditional share awards over Shares were made on 12 June 2024 to the directors listed below under the Company’s Executive Annual Bonus Plan.
Number of shares subject to conditional award
Graham Sutherland (Chief Executive Officer) 242,343
Ryan Mangold (Chief Financial Officer) 203,286
The EABP will vest on the third anniversary of the date of award.
2 Long-Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”)
The following conditional share awards over Shares were made on 12 June 2024 to the directors listed below under the Company’s Long-Term Incentive Plan.
Number of shares subject to conditional award
Graham Sutherland (Chief Executive Officer) 715,048
Ryan Mangold (Chief Financial Officer) 524,893
The LTIP award will normally vest on the third anniversary of the date of award subject to satisfaction of performance conditions and continued employment. The award is also subject to an additional holding period of 2 years from the date on which the award is due to vest.
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
Enquiries:
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations
+44 (0)20 7291 0505
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Graham Sutherland
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
FirstGroup plc
b)
LEI
549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
b)
Nature of the transaction
(1) Grant of conditional share award under EABP
(2) Grant of conditional share award under LTIP
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated Information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
£0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
12 June 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
Grant of share awards occurred outside a trading venue
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Ryan Mangold
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
FirstGroup plc
b)
LEI
549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
b)
Nature of the transaction
(3) Grant of conditional share award under EABP
(4) Grant of conditional share award under LTIP
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated Information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
£0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
12 June 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
Grant of share awards occurred outside a trading venue
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted