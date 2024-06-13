FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

13 June 2024

Director / PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") was notified on 13 June 2024 by Computershare Trustees Limited, trustee of the FirstGroup SIP, of the purchase on behalf of Ryan Mangold, an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, of 89 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company. The Partnership Shares were purchased on 11 June 2024 at a price of £1.6951 per share.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

Enquiries

David Blizzard

Company Secretary

020 7291 0505

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them