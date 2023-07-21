FirstGroup plc

Result of 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) - 21 JULY 2023: Replacement

FirstGroup plc (the 'Company') announces that, at the AGM held earlier today, all resolutions were passed by the Company's shareholders on a poll. The results of the poll are shown in the table below and will also be available on the Company's website.

FOR AGAINST TOTAL WITHHELD Number of Votes % of Vote Number of Votes % of Vote Number of Votes Number of Votes 1 To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the 52 weeks ended 25 March 2023 533,161,692 99.99 45,579 0.01 533,207,271 705,007 2 To approve the Directors' Annual Report on Remuneration 511,579,618 95.85 22,157,576 4.15 533,737,194 175,084 3 To declare a final dividend of 2.9 pence per ordinary share for the 52 weeks ended 25 March 2023 533,531,448 99.94 329,746 0.06 533,861,194 51,084 4 To re-elect Sally Cabrini as a Director 524,642,543 98.32 8,956,307 1.68 533,598,850 313,428 5 To re-elect Myrtle Dawes as a Director 524,642,961 98.32 8,962,367 1.68 533,605,328 306,950 6 To re-elect Anthony Green as a Director 517,924,141 97.06 15,673,656 2.94 533,597,797 314,481 7 To re-elect Claire Hawkings as a Director 524,662,879 98.32 8,965,018 1.68 533,627,897 284,381 8 To re- elect Jane Lodge as a Director 522,266,288 97.88 11,337,145 2.12 533,603,433 308,845 9 To re- elect Peter Lynas as a Director 524,665,395 98.32 8,959,897 1.68 533,625,292 286,986 10 To re-elect Ryan Mangold as a Director 532,996,062 99.88 615,905 0.12 533,611,967 300,311 11 To re-elect David Martin as a Director 521,701,151 97.77 11,906,498 2.23 533,607,649 304,629 12 To re-elect Graham Sutherland as a Director 533,379,439 99.95 289,646 0.05 533,669,085 243,193 13 To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors 533,570,553 99.97 165,203 0.03 533,735,756 176,522 14 To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors 533,551,105 99.96 206,407 0.04 533,757,512 154,766 15 To authorise the Directors to allot shares 528,860,604 99.08 4,915,116 0.92 533,775,720 136,558 16 To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights 528,130,034 98.96 5,553,765 1.04 533,683,799 228,479 17 To disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions or other capital investments 525,899,747 98.54 7,803,186 1.46 533,702,933 209,345 18 To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's shares 524,412,417 98.27 9,209,100 1.73 533,621,517 290,761 19 To authorise the Company to make political donations and incur political expenditure 532,445,928 99.75 1,309,442 0.25 533,755,370 156,908 20 To authorise the calling of general meetings on 14 clear days' notice 525,230,744 98.41 8,499,741 1.59 533,730,485 181,793

Votes 'For' and 'Against' are expressed as a percentage of votes received. A 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution. Votes were cast for a total of 533,861,194 ordinary shares of 5 pence per share, representing 77.31% of the total number of votes capable of being cast at the AGM. The Company's issued share capital as at close of business on 19thJuly 2023 which was the voting record date for the meeting was 750,684,148 ordinary shares and the number of votes per share is one. On 19thJuly 2023 the Company held 60,837,882 shares in Treasury, which do not carry any voting rights. Resolutions 1 to 15, and 19 were proposed as Ordinary Resolutions and resolutions 16 to 18 and 20 as Special Resolutions.

Contacts at FirstGroup:

Marianna Bowes Head of Investor Relations

Stuart Butchers, Group Head of Communications

David Blizzard, Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Contacts at Brunswick PR:

Andrew Porter / Simone Selzer, Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

