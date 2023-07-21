FirstGroup plc

Result of 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) - 21 JULY 2023: Replacement

FirstGroup plc (the 'Company') announces that, at the AGM held earlier today, all resolutions were passed by the Company's shareholders on a poll. The results of the poll are shown in the table below and will also be available on the Company's website.

 

 

 

FOR

AGAINST

TOTAL

WITHHELD

Number of Votes

% of Vote

Number of Votes

% of Vote

Number of Votes

Number of Votes

1

To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the 52 weeks ended 25 March 2023

533,161,692

99.99

45,579

0.01

533,207,271

705,007

2

To approve the Directors' Annual Report on Remuneration

511,579,618

95.85

22,157,576

4.15

533,737,194

175,084

3

To declare a final dividend of 2.9 pence per ordinary share for the 52 weeks ended 25 March 2023

533,531,448

99.94

329,746

0.06

533,861,194

51,084

4

To re-elect Sally Cabrini as a Director

524,642,543

98.32

8,956,307

1.68

533,598,850

313,428

5

To re-elect Myrtle Dawes as a Director

524,642,961

98.32

8,962,367

1.68

533,605,328

306,950

6

To re-elect Anthony Green as a Director

517,924,141

97.06

15,673,656

2.94

533,597,797

314,481

7

To re-elect Claire Hawkings as a Director

524,662,879

98.32

8,965,018

1.68

533,627,897

284,381

8

To re- elect Jane Lodge as a Director

522,266,288

97.88

11,337,145

2.12

533,603,433

308,845

9

To re- elect Peter Lynas as a Director

524,665,395

98.32

8,959,897

1.68

533,625,292

286,986

10

To re-elect Ryan Mangold as a Director

532,996,062

99.88

615,905

0.12

533,611,967

300,311

11

To re-elect David Martin as a Director

521,701,151

97.77

11,906,498

2.23

533,607,649

304,629

12

To re-elect Graham Sutherland as a Director

533,379,439

99.95

289,646

0.05

533,669,085

243,193

13

To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors

533,570,553

99.97

165,203

0.03

533,735,756

176,522

14

To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors

533,551,105

99.96

206,407

0.04

533,757,512

154,766

15

To authorise the Directors to allot shares

528,860,604

99.08

4,915,116

0.92

533,775,720

136,558

16

To authorise the Directors to disapply

pre-emption rights

528,130,034

98.96

5,553,765

1.04

533,683,799

228,479

17

To disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions or other capital investments

525,899,747

98.54

7,803,186

1.46

533,702,933

209,345

18

To authorise the Directors to make market

purchases of the Company's shares

524,412,417

98.27

9,209,100

1.73

533,621,517

290,761

19

To authorise the Company to make political donations and incur political expenditure

532,445,928

99.75

1,309,442

0.25

533,755,370

156,908

20

To authorise the calling of general meetings

on 14 clear days' notice

525,230,744

98.41

8,499,741

1.59

533,730,485

181,793

 

Votes 'For' and 'Against' are expressed as a percentage of votes received. A 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution. Votes were cast for a total of 533,861,194 ordinary shares of 5 pence per share, representing 77.31% of the total number of votes capable of being cast at the AGM. The Company's issued share capital as at close of business on 19thJuly 2023 which was the voting record date for the meeting was 750,684,148 ordinary shares and the number of votes per share is one. On 19thJuly 2023 the Company held 60,837,882 shares in Treasury, which do not carry any voting rights. Resolutions 1 to 15, and 19 were proposed as Ordinary Resolutions and resolutions 16 to 18 and 20 as Special Resolutions.

 

Contacts at FirstGroup:

Marianna Bowes Head of Investor Relations

Stuart Butchers, Group Head of Communications

David Blizzard, Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

 

Contacts at Brunswick PR:

Andrew Porter / Simone Selzer, Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

 

 

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93. Classification as per DTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1.