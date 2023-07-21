FirstGroup plc
Result of 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) - 21 JULY 2023: Replacement
FirstGroup plc (the 'Company') announces that, at the AGM held earlier today, all resolutions were passed by the Company's shareholders on a poll. The results of the poll are shown in the table below and will also be available on the Company's website.
FOR
AGAINST
TOTAL
WITHHELD
Number of Votes
% of Vote
Number of Votes
% of Vote
Number of Votes
Number of Votes
1
To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the 52 weeks ended 25 March 2023
533,161,692
99.99
45,579
0.01
533,207,271
705,007
2
To approve the Directors' Annual Report on Remuneration
511,579,618
95.85
22,157,576
4.15
533,737,194
175,084
3
To declare a final dividend of 2.9 pence per ordinary share for the 52 weeks ended 25 March 2023
533,531,448
99.94
329,746
0.06
533,861,194
51,084
4
To re-elect Sally Cabrini as a Director
524,642,543
98.32
8,956,307
1.68
533,598,850
313,428
5
To re-elect Myrtle Dawes as a Director
524,642,961
98.32
8,962,367
1.68
533,605,328
306,950
6
To re-elect Anthony Green as a Director
517,924,141
97.06
15,673,656
2.94
533,597,797
314,481
7
To re-elect Claire Hawkings as a Director
524,662,879
98.32
8,965,018
1.68
533,627,897
284,381
8
To re- elect Jane Lodge as a Director
522,266,288
97.88
11,337,145
2.12
533,603,433
308,845
9
To re- elect Peter Lynas as a Director
524,665,395
98.32
8,959,897
1.68
533,625,292
286,986
10
To re-elect Ryan Mangold as a Director
532,996,062
99.88
615,905
0.12
533,611,967
300,311
11
To re-elect David Martin as a Director
521,701,151
97.77
11,906,498
2.23
533,607,649
304,629
12
To re-elect Graham Sutherland as a Director
533,379,439
99.95
289,646
0.05
533,669,085
243,193
13
To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors
533,570,553
99.97
165,203
0.03
533,735,756
176,522
14
To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors
533,551,105
99.96
206,407
0.04
533,757,512
154,766
15
To authorise the Directors to allot shares
528,860,604
99.08
4,915,116
0.92
533,775,720
136,558
16
To authorise the Directors to disapply
pre-emption rights
528,130,034
98.96
5,553,765
1.04
533,683,799
228,479
17
To disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions or other capital investments
525,899,747
98.54
7,803,186
1.46
533,702,933
209,345
18
To authorise the Directors to make market
purchases of the Company's shares
524,412,417
98.27
9,209,100
1.73
533,621,517
290,761
19
To authorise the Company to make political donations and incur political expenditure
532,445,928
99.75
1,309,442
0.25
533,755,370
156,908
20
To authorise the calling of general meetings
on 14 clear days' notice
525,230,744
98.41
8,499,741
1.59
533,730,485
181,793
Votes 'For' and 'Against' are expressed as a percentage of votes received. A 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution. Votes were cast for a total of 533,861,194 ordinary shares of 5 pence per share, representing 77.31% of the total number of votes capable of being cast at the AGM. The Company's issued share capital as at close of business on 19thJuly 2023 which was the voting record date for the meeting was 750,684,148 ordinary shares and the number of votes per share is one. On 19thJuly 2023 the Company held 60,837,882 shares in Treasury, which do not carry any voting rights. Resolutions 1 to 15, and 19 were proposed as Ordinary Resolutions and resolutions 16 to 18 and 20 as Special Resolutions.
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93. Classification as per DTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1.