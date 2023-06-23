FirstGroup plc
Transaction in own shares
FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme")announced on 16 December 2022, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each (“Ordinary Shares”) through RBC Europe Limited.
Date of Purchase
22 June 2023
Number of ordinary shares purchased
859,000
Weighted average price paid (p)
141.65
Highest price paid (p)
143.30
Lowest price paid (p)
139.90
Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 52,714,969 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 697,952,176. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.
The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 22 June 2023 is 697,952,176. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Contacts at FirstGroup:
Contacts at Brunswick PR:
Contacts at Liberum Capital Limited:
Contacts at RBC Europe Limited:
Transaction details
Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
ISIN: GB0003452173
Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited
Intermediary Code: ROYCGB22
Timezone: GMT
Currency: GBp
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregated volume
XLON
142.12
458,947
BATE
141.12
135,608
CHIX
141.09
132,731
TRQX
141.18
122,683
Sigma-X
140.83
9,031
Individual transactions:
Transaction Time
Volume
Price (GBp)
Venue
8:00:19
12
141.20
XLON
8:00:19
7
141.20
XLON
8:00:19
11
141.20
TRQX
8:00:19
20
141.20
BATE
8:00:19
19
141.20
CHIX
8:03:38
13
140
BATE
8:03:41
13
140.90
CHIX
8:03:44
3
140.90
CHIX
8:03:47
3
140.90
CHIX
8:03:49
12
140
TRQX
8:03:49
15
140
BATE
8:03:49
1
140
CHIX
8:03:49
13
140
XLON
8:03:49
4
140
CHIX
8:03:53
143
140.3
CHIX
8:03:53
14
140
XLON
8:04:10
151
140.70
TRQX
8:04:10
152
140.3
CHIX
8:04:10
392
140.3
XLON
8:04:10
261
140.3
CHIX
8:04:10
186
140.3
XLON
8:04:10
185
140.3
CHIX