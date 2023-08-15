 

FirstGroup plc

Transaction in own shares

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme")announced on 8 June 2023, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each (“Ordinary Shares”) through Liberum Capital Limited.

 

Date of Purchase

14 August 2023

Number of ordinary shares purchased

452,377

Weighted average price paid (p)

155.06

Highest price paid (p)

155.90

Lowest price paid (p)

153.10

 

Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 66,697,416 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 683,997,599. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.

 

The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 14 August 2023 is 683,997,599. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts at FirstGroup:


Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
corporate.comms@firstgroup.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Contacts at Brunswick PR:


Andrew Porter / Simone Selzer
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Contacts at Liberum Capital Limited:


Nicholas How / John Fishley
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000 

Contacts at RBC Europe Limited:


James Agnew / Jack Wood
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000

 

Transaction details

Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

ISIN: GB0003452173

Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Intermediary name: Liberum Capital Limited

Intermediary Code:RINFGB21XXX

Timezone: GMT

Currency: GBp

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by Liberum Capital Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:

 

Aggregate information: 

Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

XLON

154.98

266,474

BATE

155.30

116,873

CHIX

154.94

45,428

TRQX

155.09

22,137

 

