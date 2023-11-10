FirstGroup plc
Transaction in own shares
FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme")announced on 8 June 2023, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each (“Ordinary Shares”) through RBC Europe Limited.
Date of Purchase
9 November 2023
Number of ordinary shares purchased
349,237
Weighted average price paid (p)
165.06
Highest price paid (p)
165.40
Lowest price paid (p)
159.50
Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 89,043,598 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 661,651,417 FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.
The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 9 November 2023 is 661,651,417. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Transaction details
Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
ISIN: GB0003452173
Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited
Intermediary Code:ROYCGB22
Timezone: GMT
Currency: GBp
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregated volume
XLON
306,000
165.39
BATE
1,352
162.90
CHIX
41,885
162.71
Individual transactions:
Transaction Time
Volume
Price (GBp)
Platform
8:48:38
1352
160.90
CHIX
8:57:37
493
160.00
CHIX
8:57:37
859
160.00
CHIX
9:42:54
934
159.50
CHIX
9:42:54
200
159.50
CHIX
9:42:54
218
159.50
CHIX
11:43:03
1,352
161.90
CHIX
11:50:43
1,352
161.90
CHIX
12:00:30
288
161.50
CHIX
12:00:45
26
161.50
CHIX
12:00:45
1038
161.50
CHIX
12:00:55
1,122
161.40
CHIX
12:00:55
71
161.40
CHIX
12:00:55
159
161.40
CHIX
12:02:01
1352
161.30
CHIX
13:33:37
1,352
162.40
CHIX
14:02:44
1352
162.00
CHIX
14:13:03
352
162.00
CHIX
14:13:03
1,000
162.00
CHIX
14:20:50
488
161.90
CHIX
14:20:52
239
161.90
CHIX
14:30:43
178
161.90
CHIX
14:31:23
447
161.90
CHIX
14:48:29
1,352
161.90
CHIX
14:53:56
1,352
163.00
CHIX
15:02:12
251
162.80
CHIX
15:02:46
35
162.90
CHIX
15:06:12
1,352
163.00
CHIX
15:06:53
500
162.90
BATE
15:06:53
500
162.90
BATE
15:06:53
5
162.90
BATE
15:06:53
347
162.90
BATE
15:08:10
352
162.80
CHIX
15:08:10
1,000
162.80
CHIX
15:09:29
713
162.70
CHIX
15:11:08
639
162.70
CHIX
15:13:53
939
163.10
CHIX
15:19:44
1,352
163.50
XLON
15:23:14
377
163.50
CHIX
15:26:43
975
163.50
CHIX
15:30:27
260
163.40
CHIX
15:32:02
786
163.40
CHIX
15:32:02
306
163.40
CHIX
15:35:17
762
163.60
CHIX
15:35:17
404
163.60
CHIX
15:35:17
186
163.60
CHIX
15:40:07
909
163.60
CHIX
15:40:07
428
163.60
CHIX
15:40:07
15
163.60
CHIX
15:41:39
852
163.50
CHIX
15:41:39
500
163.50
CHIX
15:41:41
1,332
163.10
CHIX
15:43:44
20
163.10
CHIX
15:51:59
100
163.20
CHIX
16:16:38
1,352
164.40
CHIX
16:16:50
1,352
164.20
CHIX
16:20:09
1,352
164.20
CHIX
16:22:24
1352
164.20
CHIX
16:27:03
1096
164.40
CHIX
16:27:03
256
164.40
CHIX
16:27:14
1,352
164.30
CHIX
16:29:12
1,352
164.40
CHIX
16:29:39
12
164.50
XLON
16:35:12
9,268
165.40
XLON
16:35:12
5,981
165.40
XLON
16:35:12
781
165.40
XLON
16:35:12
17,711
165.40
XLON
16:35:12
2,956
165.40
XLON
16:35:12
12451
165.40
XLON
16:35:12
4699
165.40
XLON
16:35:12
935
165.40
XLON
16:35:12
10,892
165.40
XLON
16:35:12
4857
165.40
XLON
16:35:12
2,330
165.40
XLON
16:35:12
103
165.40
XLON
16:35:12
17,472
165.40
XLON
16:35:12
11,492
165.40
XLON
16:35:12
86
165.40
XLON
16:35:12
5,250
165.40
XLON
16:35:12
250
165.40
XLON
16:35:12
935
165.40
XLON
16:35:12
2194
165.40
XLON
16:35:12
5,087
165.40
XLON
16:35:12
2757
165.40
XLON
16:35:12
2,297
165.40
XLON
16:35:12
2330
165.40
XLON
16:35:12
5,249
165.40
XLON
16:35:12
19,637
165.40
XLON
16:35:12
32,457
165.40
XLON
16:35:12
55,592
165.40
XLON
16:35:12
10401
165.40
XLON
16:35:12
8,975
165.40
XLON
16:35:12
12482
165.40
XLON
16:35:12
11057
165.40
XLON
16:35:12
187
165.40
XLON
16:35:12
3,459
165.40
XLON
16:35:12
854
165.40
XLON
16:35:12
2,734
165.40
XLON
16:35:12
2,278
165.40
XLON
16:35:12
16,160
165.40
XLON