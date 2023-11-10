 

FirstGroup plc

Transaction in own shares

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme")announced on 8 June 2023, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each (“Ordinary Shares”) through RBC Europe Limited.

 

Date of Purchase

9 November 2023

Number of ordinary shares purchased

349,237

Weighted average price paid (p)

165.06

Highest price paid (p)

165.40

Lowest price paid (p)

159.50

 

Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 89,043,598 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 661,651,417 FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.

 

The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 9 November 2023 is 661,651,417. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts at FirstGroup:


Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
corporate.comms@firstgroup.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Contacts at Brunswick PR:


Andrew Porter / Simone Selzer
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Contacts at Liberum Capital Limited:


Nicholas How / John Fishley
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000 

Contacts at RBC Europe Limited:


James Agnew / Jack Wood
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000

 

Transaction details

Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

ISIN: GB0003452173

Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited

Intermediary Code:ROYCGB22

Timezone: GMT

Currency: GBp

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:

 

 

Aggregate information: 

Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

XLON

306,000

165.39

BATE

1,352

162.90

CHIX

41,885

162.71

 

Individual transactions:

Transaction Time

Volume

Price (GBp)

Platform

8:48:38

1352

       160.90

CHIX

8:57:37

493

       160.00

CHIX

8:57:37

859

       160.00

CHIX

9:42:54

934

       159.50

CHIX

9:42:54

200

       159.50

CHIX

9:42:54

218

       159.50

CHIX

11:43:03

1,352

       161.90

CHIX

11:50:43

1,352

       161.90

CHIX

12:00:30

288

       161.50

CHIX

12:00:45

26

       161.50

CHIX

12:00:45

1038

       161.50

CHIX

12:00:55

1,122

       161.40

CHIX

12:00:55

71

       161.40

CHIX

12:00:55

159

       161.40

CHIX

12:02:01

1352

       161.30

CHIX

13:33:37

1,352

       162.40

CHIX

14:02:44

1352

       162.00

CHIX

14:13:03

352

       162.00

CHIX

14:13:03

1,000

       162.00

CHIX

14:20:50

488

       161.90

CHIX

14:20:52

239

       161.90

CHIX

14:30:43

178

       161.90

CHIX

14:31:23

447

       161.90

CHIX

14:48:29

1,352

       161.90

CHIX

14:53:56

1,352

       163.00

CHIX

15:02:12

251

       162.80

CHIX

15:02:46

35

       162.90

CHIX

15:06:12

1,352

       163.00

CHIX

15:06:53

500

       162.90

BATE

15:06:53

500

       162.90

BATE

15:06:53

5

       162.90

BATE

15:06:53

347

       162.90

BATE

15:08:10

352

       162.80

CHIX

15:08:10

1,000

       162.80

CHIX

15:09:29

713

       162.70

CHIX

15:11:08

639

       162.70

CHIX

15:13:53

939

       163.10

CHIX

15:19:44

1,352

       163.50

XLON

15:23:14

377

       163.50

CHIX

15:26:43

975

       163.50

CHIX

15:30:27

260

       163.40

CHIX

15:32:02

786

       163.40

CHIX

15:32:02

306

       163.40

CHIX

15:35:17

762

       163.60

CHIX

15:35:17

404

       163.60

CHIX

15:35:17

186

       163.60

CHIX

15:40:07

909

       163.60

CHIX

15:40:07

428

       163.60

CHIX

15:40:07

15

       163.60

CHIX

15:41:39

852

       163.50

CHIX

15:41:39

500

       163.50

CHIX

15:41:41

1,332

       163.10

CHIX

15:43:44

20

       163.10

CHIX

15:51:59

100

       163.20

CHIX

16:16:38

1,352

       164.40

CHIX

16:16:50

1,352

       164.20

CHIX

16:20:09

1,352

       164.20

CHIX

16:22:24

1352

       164.20

CHIX

16:27:03

1096

       164.40

CHIX

16:27:03

256

       164.40

CHIX

16:27:14

1,352

       164.30

CHIX

16:29:12

1,352

       164.40

CHIX

16:29:39

12

       164.50

XLON

16:35:12

9,268

       165.40

XLON

16:35:12

5,981

       165.40

XLON

16:35:12

781

       165.40

XLON

16:35:12

17,711

       165.40

XLON

16:35:12

2,956

       165.40

XLON

16:35:12

12451

       165.40

XLON

16:35:12

4699

       165.40

XLON

16:35:12

935

       165.40

XLON

16:35:12

10,892

       165.40

XLON

16:35:12

4857

       165.40

XLON

16:35:12

2,330

       165.40

XLON

16:35:12

103

       165.40

XLON

16:35:12

17,472

       165.40

XLON

16:35:12

11,492

       165.40

XLON

16:35:12

86

       165.40

XLON

16:35:12

5,250

       165.40

XLON

16:35:12

250

       165.40

XLON

16:35:12

935

       165.40

XLON

16:35:12

2194

       165.40

XLON

16:35:12

5,087

       165.40

XLON

16:35:12

2757

       165.40

XLON

16:35:12

2,297

       165.40

XLON

16:35:12

2330

       165.40

XLON

16:35:12

5,249

       165.40

XLON

16:35:12

19,637

       165.40

XLON

16:35:12

32,457

       165.40

XLON

16:35:12

55,592

       165.40

XLON

16:35:12

10401

       165.40

XLON

16:35:12

8,975

       165.40

XLON

16:35:12

12482

       165.40

XLON

16:35:12

11057

       165.40

XLON

16:35:12

187

       165.40

XLON

16:35:12

3,459

       165.40

XLON

16:35:12

854

       165.40

XLON

16:35:12

2,734

       165.40

XLON

16:35:12

2,278

       165.40

XLON

16:35:12

16,160

       165.40

XLON

 