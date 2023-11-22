FirstGroup plc
Transaction in own shares
FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme")announced on 8 June 2023, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each (“Ordinary Shares”) through RBC Europe Limited.
Date of Purchase
21 November 2023
Number of ordinary shares purchased
243,069
Weighted average price paid (p)
173.40
Highest price paid (p)
175.00
Lowest price paid (p)
173.20
Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 89,852,070 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 660,842,945 FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.
The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 21 November 2023 is 660,842,945. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Contacts at FirstGroup:
Contacts at Brunswick PR:
Contacts at Liberum Capital Limited:
Contacts at RBC Europe Limited:
Transaction details
Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
ISIN: GB0003452173
Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited
Intermediary Code:ROYCGB22
Timezone: GMT
Currency: GBp
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregated volume
XLON
173.20
194,820
CHIX
174.22
48,249
Individual transactions:
Transaction Time
Volume
Price (GBp)
Platform
9:15:16
1168
175.00
CHIX
9:48:51
1,168
174.90
CHIX
9:50:05
200
174.40
CHIX
10:23:40
1168
174.80
CHIX
10:34:15
1,168
174.60
CHIX
10:39:33
546
174.30
CHIX
10:39:33
156
174.30
CHIX
10:39:33
466
174.30
CHIX
10:42:40
1,168
174.20
CHIX
10:44:12
1,168
174.20
CHIX
10:46:15
1135
174.10
CHIX
10:46:15
33
174.10
CHIX
10:46:29
1,168
174.40
CHIX
10:50:01
1,168
174.20
CHIX
10:58:12
1168
174.30
CHIX
11:21:31
446
174.20
CHIX
11:21:31
722
174.20
CHIX
11:25:37
327
174.30
CHIX
11:25:37
735
174.30
CHIX
11:25:37
106
174.30
CHIX
11:48:13
1,168
174.80
CHIX
11:48:20
1,168
174.80
CHIX
11:48:30
1,168
174.80
CHIX
12:05:23
1,168
175.00
CHIX
12:06:31
1,168
174.90
CHIX
12:36:27
1,168
174.90
CHIX
12:55:57
1,135
174.70
CHIX
13:11:06
33
174.70
CHIX
13:22:45
692
174.20
CHIX
13:22:45
199
174.20
CHIX
13:38:28
277
174.20
CHIX
13:51:45
277
173.90
CHIX
13:51:45
891
173.90
CHIX
13:59:34
944
174.10
CHIX
13:59:34
224
174.10
CHIX
14:12:57
356
173.90
CHIX
14:14:25
160
173.90
CHIX
14:25:39
1,168
174.20
CHIX
14:29:27
1,168
174.40
CHIX
14:38:19
1161
174.30
CHIX
14:53:15
665
174.00
CHIX
14:53:15
503
174.00
CHIX
14:59:41
937
173.80
CHIX
14:59:41
231
173.80
CHIX
15:00:03
393
173.70
CHIX
15:00:03
400
173.70
CHIX
15:00:03
307
173.70
CHIX
15:00:46
774
173.50
CHIX
15:00:55
181
173.40
CHIX
15:25:05
456
174.30
CHIX
15:25:05
712
174.30
CHIX
15:27:02
23
174.10
CHIX
15:27:02
50
174.10
CHIX
15:27:02
400
174.10
CHIX
15:27:02
12
174.10
CHIX
15:27:02
2
174.10
CHIX
15:27:45
400
174.10
CHIX
15:27:45
281
174.10
CHIX
15:28:42
269
173.80
CHIX
15:31:22
243
173.80
CHIX
15:36:52
269
173.80
CHIX
15:41:14
387
173.80
CHIX
15:45:18
6
173.70
CHIX
15:45:18
71
173.70
CHIX
15:45:18
72
173.70
CHIX
15:45:18
309
173.70
CHIX
15:45:18
400
173.70
CHIX
15:45:19
256
173.70
CHIX
15:45:24
54
173.70
CHIX
15:45:49
205
173.60
CHIX
15:45:49
270
173.60
CHIX
15:45:49
335
173.60
CHIX
15:45:49
270
173.60
CHIX
15:45:49
88
173.60
CHIX
15:54:18
1,153
173.80
CHIX
15:57:50
15
173.80
CHIX
16:00:47
1,168
173.70
CHIX
16:03:48
603
173.50
CHIX
16:03:48
565
173.50
CHIX
16:08:47
209
173.40
CHIX
16:15:31
719
173.50
XLON
16:15:31
449
173.50
XLON
16:20:31
1,168
173.60
CHIX
16:25:39
201
173.60
CHIX
16:25:39
899
173.60
CHIX
16:25:54
68
173.60
CHIX
16:29:34
314
173.60
CHIX
16:29:34
191
173.60
CHIX
16:29:34
271
173.60
CHIX
16:29:34
108
173.60
CHIX
16:29:41
8
173.60
CHIX
16:35:22
9,685
173.20
XLON
16:35:22
436
173.20
XLON
16:35:22
30,248
173.20
XLON
16:35:22
355
173.20
XLON
16:35:22
76
173.20
XLON
16:35:22
14638
173.20
XLON
16:35:22
3,000
173.20
XLON
16:35:22
1,228
173.20
XLON
16:35:22
20
173.20
XLON
16:35:22
27768
173.20
XLON
16:35:22
6,763
173.20
XLON
16:35:22
2,200
173.20
XLON
16:35:22
4
173.20
XLON
16:35:22
1,405
173.20
XLON
16:35:22
3,445
173.20
XLON
16:35:22
262
173.20
XLON
16:35:22
151
173.20
XLON
16:35:22
658
173.20
XLON
16:35:22
27624
173.20
XLON
16:35:22
20,467
173.20
XLON
16:35:22
10,786
173.20
XLON
16:35:22
16,061
173.20
XLON
16:35:22
16,372
173.20
XLON