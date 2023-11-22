 

FirstGroup plc

Transaction in own shares

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme")announced on 8 June 2023, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each (“Ordinary Shares”) through RBC Europe Limited.

 

Date of Purchase

21 November 2023

Number of ordinary shares purchased

243,069

Weighted average price paid (p)

173.40

Highest price paid (p)

175.00

Lowest price paid (p)

173.20

 

Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 89,852,070 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 660,842,945 FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.

 

The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 21 November 2023 is 660,842,945. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts at FirstGroup:


Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
corporate.comms@firstgroup.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Contacts at Brunswick PR:


Andrew Porter / Simone Selzer
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Contacts at Liberum Capital Limited:


Nicholas How / John Fishley
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000 

Contacts at RBC Europe Limited:


James Agnew / Jack Wood
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000

 

Transaction details

Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

ISIN: GB0003452173

Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited

Intermediary Code:ROYCGB22

Timezone: GMT

Currency: GBp

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:

 

 

Aggregate information: 

Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

XLON

173.20

194,820

CHIX

174.22

48,249

 

Individual transactions:

Transaction Time

Volume

Price (GBp)

Platform

9:15:16

1168

       175.00

CHIX

9:48:51

1,168

       174.90

CHIX

9:50:05

200

       174.40

CHIX

10:23:40

1168

       174.80

CHIX

10:34:15

1,168

       174.60

CHIX

10:39:33

546

       174.30

CHIX

10:39:33

156

       174.30

CHIX

10:39:33

466

       174.30

CHIX

10:42:40

1,168

       174.20

CHIX

10:44:12

1,168

       174.20

CHIX

10:46:15

1135

       174.10

CHIX

10:46:15

33

       174.10

CHIX

10:46:29

1,168

       174.40

CHIX

10:50:01

1,168

       174.20

CHIX

10:58:12

1168

       174.30

CHIX

11:21:31

446

       174.20

CHIX

11:21:31

722

       174.20

CHIX

11:25:37

327

       174.30

CHIX

11:25:37

735

       174.30

CHIX

11:25:37

106

       174.30

CHIX

11:48:13

1,168

       174.80

CHIX

11:48:20

1,168

       174.80

CHIX

11:48:30

1,168

       174.80

CHIX

12:05:23

1,168

       175.00

CHIX

12:06:31

1,168

       174.90

CHIX

12:36:27

1,168

       174.90

CHIX

12:55:57

1,135

       174.70

CHIX

13:11:06

33

       174.70

CHIX

13:22:45

692

       174.20

CHIX

13:22:45

199

       174.20

CHIX

13:38:28

277

       174.20

CHIX

13:51:45

277

       173.90

CHIX

13:51:45

891

       173.90

CHIX

13:59:34

944

       174.10

CHIX

13:59:34

224

       174.10

CHIX

14:12:57

356

       173.90

CHIX

14:14:25

160

       173.90

CHIX

14:25:39

1,168

       174.20

CHIX

14:29:27

1,168

       174.40

CHIX

14:38:19

1161

       174.30

CHIX

14:53:15

665

       174.00

CHIX

14:53:15

503

       174.00

CHIX

14:59:41

937

       173.80

CHIX

14:59:41

231

       173.80

CHIX

15:00:03

393

       173.70

CHIX

15:00:03

400

       173.70

CHIX

15:00:03

307

       173.70

CHIX

15:00:46

774

       173.50

CHIX

15:00:55

181

       173.40

CHIX

15:25:05

456

       174.30

CHIX

15:25:05

712

       174.30

CHIX

15:27:02

23

       174.10

CHIX

15:27:02

50

       174.10

CHIX

15:27:02

400

       174.10

CHIX

15:27:02

12

       174.10

CHIX

15:27:02

2

       174.10

CHIX

15:27:45

400

       174.10

CHIX

15:27:45

281

       174.10

CHIX

15:28:42

269

       173.80

CHIX

15:31:22

243

       173.80

CHIX

15:36:52

269

       173.80

CHIX

15:41:14

387

       173.80

CHIX

15:45:18

6

       173.70

CHIX

15:45:18

71

       173.70

CHIX

15:45:18

72

       173.70

CHIX

15:45:18

309

       173.70

CHIX

15:45:18

400

       173.70

CHIX

15:45:19

256

       173.70

CHIX

15:45:24

54

       173.70

CHIX

15:45:49

205

       173.60

CHIX

15:45:49

270

       173.60

CHIX

15:45:49

335

       173.60

CHIX

15:45:49

270

       173.60

CHIX

15:45:49

88

       173.60

CHIX

15:54:18

1,153

       173.80

CHIX

15:57:50

15

       173.80

CHIX

16:00:47

1,168

       173.70

CHIX

16:03:48

603

       173.50

CHIX

16:03:48

565

       173.50

CHIX

16:08:47

209

       173.40

CHIX

16:15:31

719

       173.50

XLON

16:15:31

449

       173.50

XLON

16:20:31

1,168

       173.60

CHIX

16:25:39

201

       173.60

CHIX

16:25:39

899

       173.60

CHIX

16:25:54

68

       173.60

CHIX

16:29:34

314

       173.60

CHIX

16:29:34

191

       173.60

CHIX

16:29:34

271

       173.60

CHIX

16:29:34

108

       173.60

CHIX

16:29:41

8

       173.60

CHIX

16:35:22

9,685

       173.20

XLON

16:35:22

436

       173.20

XLON

16:35:22

30,248

       173.20

XLON

16:35:22

355

       173.20

XLON

16:35:22

76

       173.20

XLON

16:35:22

14638

       173.20

XLON

16:35:22

3,000

       173.20

XLON

16:35:22

1,228

       173.20

XLON

16:35:22

20

       173.20

XLON

16:35:22

27768

       173.20

XLON

16:35:22

6,763

       173.20

XLON

16:35:22

2,200

       173.20

XLON

16:35:22

4

       173.20

XLON

16:35:22

1,405

       173.20

XLON

16:35:22

3,445

       173.20

XLON

16:35:22

262

       173.20

XLON

16:35:22

151

       173.20

XLON

16:35:22

658

       173.20

XLON

16:35:22

27624

       173.20

XLON

16:35:22

20,467

       173.20

XLON

16:35:22

10,786

       173.20

XLON

16:35:22

16,061

       173.20

XLON

16:35:22

16,372

       173.20

XLON

 