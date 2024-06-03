 

FirstGroup plc

Transaction in own shares

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme")announced on 8 June 2023, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each (“Ordinary Shares”) through Liberum Capital Limited.

 

Date of Purchase

31 May 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased

365,917

Weighted average price paid (p)

170.28

Highest price paid (p)

171.90

Lowest price paid (p)

168.80

 

Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 121,273,995 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 629,421,020. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.

 

The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 31 May 2024 is 629,421,020. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts at FirstGroup:


Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
corporate.comms@firstgroup.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Contacts at Brunswick PR:


Andrew Porter / Simone Selzer
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Contacts at Liberum Capital Limited:


Nicholas How / John Fishley
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000 

Contacts at RBC Europe Limited:


James Agnew / Jack Wood
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000

 

Transaction details

Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

ISIN: GB0003452173

Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Intermediary name: Liberum Capital Limited

Intermediary Code: RINFGB21XXX

Timezone: GMT

Currency: GBp

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by Liberum Capital Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:

 

 

Aggregate information: 

Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

XLON

170.34

234,015

BATE

170.20

39,306

CHIX

170.18

71,183

TRQX

170.18

21,413

 

Individual transactions:

Transaction Date

Transaction Time

Volume

Price (p)

31/05/2024

08:03:20

2391

171.2

31/05/2024

08:03:20

68

171.2

31/05/2024

08:03:46

700

171.3

31/05/2024

08:03:46

344

171.2

31/05/2024

08:03:46

1215

171.3

31/05/2024

08:03:46

1215

171.2

31/05/2024

08:03:46

507

171.2

31/05/2024

08:09:30

2677

170.8

31/05/2024

08:18:23

8

170.6

31/05/2024

08:18:24

611

170.6

31/05/2024

08:18:24

928

170.8

31/05/2024

08:18:24

1822

170.8

31/05/2024

08:18:46

1918

170.7

31/05/2024

08:22:35

1778

170.6

31/05/2024

08:23:20

2287

170.6

31/05/2024

08:31:22

606

170

31/05/2024

08:31:22

1993

170.3

31/05/2024

09:24:17

50

169.3

31/05/2024

09:24:17

2296

169.3

31/05/2024

09:24:17

261

169.3

31/05/2024

09:24:17

2018

169.3

31/05/2024

09:24:17

1400

169.2

31/05/2024

09:24:17

1099

169.2

31/05/2024

09:26:04

700

169.1

31/05/2024

09:26:04

220

169.1

31/05/2024

09:26:04

1633

169.1

31/05/2024

09:26:04

2722

169.1

31/05/2024

09:27:30

1324

169

31/05/2024

09:27:30

1021

169

31/05/2024

09:59:49

305

168.8

31/05/2024

09:59:49

2128

168.8

31/05/2024

09:59:49

80

168.8

31/05/2024

09:59:58

1498

169.5

31/05/2024

09:59:58

1268

169.5

31/05/2024

10:00:40

1103

169.5

31/05/2024

10:00:40

411

169.5

31/05/2024

10:00:40

1087

169.5

31/05/2024

10:01:10

1030

169.6

31/05/2024

10:01:10

1534

169.6

31/05/2024

10:01:10

995

169.4

31/05/2024

10:03:21

1874

169.5

31/05/2024

10:23:11

440

169.5

31/05/2024

10:23:11

2101

169.5

31/05/2024

10:33:21

700

169.9

31/05/2024

10:33:49

1339

169.9

31/05/2024

10:42:52

2121

169.7

31/05/2024

10:47:06

300

169.6

31/05/2024

10:48:48

1448

169.6

31/05/2024

10:48:48

2529

169.5

31/05/2024

10:51:40

2114

169.6

31/05/2024

11:00:09

2338

169.2

31/05/2024

11:00:09

785

169.2

31/05/2024

11:03:53

4983

169.5

31/05/2024

11:03:53

1654

169.5

31/05/2024

11:03:53

300

169.5

31/05/2024

11:03:53

5380

169.5

31/05/2024

11:20:12

1165

169

31/05/2024

11:21:24

21

169

31/05/2024

11:25:48

272

169

31/05/2024

11:25:48

700

169

31/05/2024

11:25:48

297

169

31/05/2024

11:26:52

1200

169

31/05/2024

11:27:24

19

169

31/05/2024

11:53:21

997

169

31/05/2024

11:53:21

304

169

31/05/2024

11:53:21

2459

169

31/05/2024

11:58:57

67

169.2

31/05/2024

11:58:57

2378

169.2

31/05/2024

12:00:41

736

169.1

31/05/2024

12:00:41

1185

169.1

31/05/2024

12:15:03

2681

169.2

31/05/2024

12:15:04

2037

169.5

31/05/2024

12:15:04

1966

169.5

31/05/2024

12:15:54

3369

169.4

31/05/2024

12:16:30

700

169.5

31/05/2024

12:16:30

1812

169.6

31/05/2024

12:18:47

3012

169.4

31/05/2024

12:18:47

2765

169.6

31/05/2024

12:19:25

2000

169.5

31/05/2024

12:19:46

2961

169.7

31/05/2024

12:19:46

4136

169.7

31/05/2024

12:20:31

2184

170.6

31/05/2024

12:20:31

2010

170.6

31/05/2024

12:20:31

2811

170.6

31/05/2024

12:20:31

2069

170.6

31/05/2024

12:20:31

1942

170.6

31/05/2024

12:20:31

2617

170.6

31/05/2024

12:20:46

1023

170.6

31/05/2024

12:21:14

3651

170.9

31/05/2024

12:21:14

7700

170.9

31/05/2024

12:21:14

205

170.9

31/05/2024

12:21:14

1400

170.9

31/05/2024

12:21:14

700

170.9

31/05/2024

12:21:14

713

170.9

31/05/2024

12:21:27

2077

170.5

31/05/2024

12:21:27

498

170.4

31/05/2024

12:21:27

2114

170.4

31/05/2024

12:22:12

1993

170.2

31/05/2024

12:24:41

1744

170.6

31/05/2024

12:30:41

1750

170.6

31/05/2024

12:36:41

1400

170.9

31/05/2024

12:36:41

420

170.9

31/05/2024

12:40:46

19

170.6

31/05/2024

12:40:46

1723

170.6

31/05/2024

12:48:12

1400

170.7

31/05/2024

12:48:12

850

170.7

31/05/2024

12:48:12

2116

170.6

31/05/2024

12:55:45

266

170.5

31/05/2024

12:55:45

1611

170.5

31/05/2024

12:55:48

2565

170.4

31/05/2024

12:59:20

1400

170.3

31/05/2024

12:59:20

1354

170.3

31/05/2024

13:03:09

1783

170.5

31/05/2024

13:07:09

2050

170.7

31/05/2024

13:08:05

1147

170.4

31/05/2024

13:13:09

700

170.7

31/05/2024

13:13:09

1378

170.7

31/05/2024

13:18:30

1815

170.5

31/05/2024

13:18:30

2416

170.5

31/05/2024

13:24:34

1884

170.6

31/05/2024

13:27:36

1724

170.5

31/05/2024

13:33:54

1928

170.3

31/05/2024

13:37:17

1938

170.7

31/05/2024

13:37:20

2220

170.9

31/05/2024

13:39:50

2362

170.9

31/05/2024

13:40:17

1775

170.9

31/05/2024

13:45:32

1904

170.6

31/05/2024

13:50:47

1739

170.6

31/05/2024

13:55:47

2006

170.8

31/05/2024

13:59:47

1400

170.9

31/05/2024

13:59:47

364

170.9

31/05/2024

13:59:47

1419

170.8

31/05/2024

13:59:47

1326

170.8

31/05/2024

14:03:14

2101

170.7

31/05/2024

14:03:17

2407

170.4

31/05/2024

14:06:17

1903

170.6

31/05/2024

14:06:25

185

170.6

31/05/2024

14:11:09

2127

170.8

31/05/2024

14:15:26

1535

170.6

31/05/2024

14:15:26

396

170.6

31/05/2024

14:15:26

2341

170.6

31/05/2024

14:16:21

700

170.6

31/05/2024

14:16:21

1400

170.6

31/05/2024

14:16:21

383

170.6

31/05/2024

14:23:00

2502

171

31/05/2024

14:25:08

2128

170.9

31/05/2024

14:29:49

2458

170.8

31/05/2024

14:29:49

1798

170.8

31/05/2024

14:32:57

1870

171

31/05/2024

14:38:50

1879

171.5

31/05/2024

14:40:10

700

171.3

31/05/2024

14:40:10

700

171.3

31/05/2024

14:40:10

709

171.3

31/05/2024

14:45:49

2693

171.6

31/05/2024

14:47:10

1762

171.3

31/05/2024

14:47:10

1974

171.3

31/05/2024

14:47:10

1482

171.3

31/05/2024

14:47:10

530

171.3

31/05/2024

14:51:55

2051

171.6

31/05/2024

14:52:50

2469

171.5

31/05/2024

14:54:55

1681

171.5

31/05/2024

14:54:55

367

171.5

31/05/2024

14:59:32

396

171.3

31/05/2024

14:59:32

1680

171.3

31/05/2024

14:59:32

2763

171.3

31/05/2024

15:00:21

1915

171.4

31/05/2024

15:00:21

2707

171.9

31/05/2024

15:01:32

2116

171.3

31/05/2024

15:06:32

1855

171.2

31/05/2024

15:08:07

1966

171

31/05/2024

15:12:20

700

170.9

31/05/2024

15:12:20

700

170.9

31/05/2024

15:12:20

625

170.9

31/05/2024

15:12:20

2424

170.8

31/05/2024

15:16:56

1783

170.6

31/05/2024

15:19:47

1819

170.4

31/05/2024

15:22:47

2015

170.4

31/05/2024

15:25:20

2518

170.4

31/05/2024

15:25:20

2116

170.2

31/05/2024

15:29:20

1964

170.2

31/05/2024

15:32:20

1938

170.2

31/05/2024

15:35:20

1300

170.2

31/05/2024

15:35:20

676

170.2

31/05/2024

15:37:33

2757

170.2

31/05/2024

15:37:33

2464

170.2

31/05/2024

15:39:13

435

170.2

31/05/2024

15:40:53

479

170.2

31/05/2024

15:42:33

1000

170.4

31/05/2024

15:42:33

2033

170.4

31/05/2024

15:43:23

18

170.2

31/05/2024

15:48:15

5

170.4

31/05/2024

15:50:47

2482

170.6

31/05/2024

15:50:47

2033

170.4

31/05/2024

15:50:47

3960

170.4

31/05/2024

15:50:49

729

170.2

31/05/2024

15:50:49

1098

170.2

31/05/2024

15:57:47

2908

170.4

31/05/2024

15:57:47

800

170.3

31/05/2024

15:57:47

1540

170.3

31/05/2024

15:59:24

1765

170.3

31/05/2024

16:01:24

1931

170.3

31/05/2024

16:03:03

2143

170.1

31/05/2024

16:07:03

2559

170

31/05/2024

16:07:03

12

170

31/05/2024

16:07:03

2265

170.1

31/05/2024

16:07:04

1451

169.9

31/05/2024

16:08:23

503

170

31/05/2024

16:08:23

3846

170

31/05/2024

16:08:23

1563

170

31/05/2024

16:08:23

397

170

31/05/2024

16:08:23

4652

170

31/05/2024

16:15:02

1771

170

31/05/2024

16:15:02

1748

170

31/05/2024

16:15:02

1896

170

31/05/2024

16:15:02

119

170

31/05/2024

16:15:02

2343

170

31/05/2024

16:20:10

6835

170.1

31/05/2024

16:20:10

1730

170.1

31/05/2024

16:22:27

465

170

31/05/2024

16:22:27

1044

170

31/05/2024

16:22:27

934

170

31/05/2024

16:22:27

579

170

31/05/2024

16:22:35

566

170

31/05/2024

16:23:35

174

170.1

31/05/2024

16:23:35

110

170.1

31/05/2024

16:23:35

2391

170.1

31/05/2024

16:25:33

2032

170

31/05/2024

16:25:33

474

170

31/05/2024

16:25:37

590

170

31/05/2024

16:25:37

1679

170

31/05/2024

16:27:32

299

169.9

31/05/2024

16:27:32

1513

169.9

31/05/2024

16:29:15

435

169.7

31/05/2024

16:29:30

10

169.7

31/05/2024

16:29:50

646

169.9

 