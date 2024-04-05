(Alliance News) - Equipmake Holdings PLC on Friday said it has delivered a fleet of 12 upgraded electric buses in the city of York in partnership with First York Ltd of FirstGroup PLC.

The Norfolk, England-based developer of electrification solutions for the automotive, aerospace, marine, construction and bus markets said it has converted the Optare Versa single-deck models by incorporating its Zero-Emission Drivetrain technology.

This features a 274 kilowatt per hour capacity battery, which provides a range of 150 miles in all UK weather conditions, Equipmake said.

First York is a subsidiary of FirstGroup, an international passenger group which has bus and rail operations in the UK and North America.

Chief Executive Officer Ian Foley said: "We are delighted this 12-strong fleet of repowered Optare Versas is now operating in the city for First York, with all featuring our electric drivetrain. This is fantastic news for passengers and the people of York, making a significant contribution to local air quality. For operators, we believe that repowering existing buses offers an excellent opportunity to progress zero-emission targets, while potentially making cost savings in parallel."

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

