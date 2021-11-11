Log in
    FGP   GB0003452173

FIRSTGROUP PLC

(FGP)
FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

11/11/2021 | 11:51am EST
FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

11 November 2021

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") Purchase and Award of Partnership and Matching Shares 

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") was notified on 10 November 2021 by Computershare Trustees Limited, trustee of the FirstGroup SIP, of the purchase on behalf of Ryan Mangold, a Director, of 148 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company. The Partnership Shares were purchased on 10 November 2021 at a price of £1.0093 per share. In accordance with the rules of the SIP, 20 Matching Shares were awarded to Ryan Mangold

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Enquiries

Seema Kamboj

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0) 7583 675724

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1   Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated  
a)  Name 
 		 Ryan Mangold
2   Reason for the notification  
a)  Position/status 
 		 Director
b)  Initial notification /Amendment  Initial
3   Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor  
a)  Name  FirstGroup plc
b)  LEI  549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)  Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument 

Identification code 		 Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b)  Nature of the transaction 
 		 Purchase of Partnership Shares under the FirstGroup SIP  

Award of Matching Shares under the FirstGroup SIP 
c)  Price(s) and volume(s) 
 		 Price(s) Volume(s)
£1.0093


£0.00		 148


20
d)  Aggregated information 

Partnership Shares



Matching Shares 

 



  148

  £149.38



 20
  
  £0.00
e)  Date of the transaction  10 November 2021
f)   Place of the transaction  London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted  

© PRNewswire 2021
